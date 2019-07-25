Deals

Digital Trends readers can score an exclusive deal on these Segway scooters

Ed Oswald
By

segway electric scooter and more amazon prime day deals es2 lifestyle 03
Summer is here, and if you’re looking for an easy way to get around and enjoy the outdoors without breaking a sweat, we recommend an electric scooter. Thanks to tech retailer Wellbots, we’re able to offer our readers exclusive discounts on two Ninebot models by Segway. The code saves you $70 on select models, both of which are the site’s best-selling scooters.

The ES2 and ES4 retail for $589 and $769 respectively, and without the code are full price on Wellbots. But if you enter the code “DTRIDE” at checkout, you get $70 off instantly, bringing the price down to $519 for the ES2 and $699 for the ES4. This is the lowest price available right now for either scooter and the best sale we’ve seen since Prime Day.

Which one should you pick? Read on to find out.

Segway Ninebot ES2 Folding Electric Kick Scooter

ninebot segway es2 es4 exclusive deal wellbots lifestyle 01

The ES2 is Segway’s midrange scooter in its Ninebot line, with a better range and higher top speeds. You’ll see a range of about 15 miles with typical use with the ES2, and its top speed is 15 mph — which makes it a perfect option for urban commutes. The scooter folds together for easy transport when not in use, and, with a weight of just under 28 pounds, you can pick it up and carry it. Front and rear wheel shock absorbers provide a comfortable ride and anti-lock brakes provide dependable braking. A companion mobile app is included.

Segway Ninebot ES4 Folding Electric Offroad Scooter

ninebot segway es2 es4 exclusive deal wellbots scooter
Segway’s ES4 model adds some enhanced functionality and more durability over the ES2. This scooter’s top speed is nearly 19 mph, and it has nearly twice the range of the ES2 at 28 miles. Another improvement is the better front and rear shock absorbers with both electrical and mechanical brakes, offering a much smoother and safer ride even at high speeds. Even with the added functionality, it is still foldable just like Segway’s other scooters.

Again, don’t forget to enter the code “DTRIDE” at checkout to claim your savings. As with any other Wellbots purchase, your scooter will ship free right to your front door, so you’ll be out and about in no time. The deal lasts for 10 days or until supplies run out.

Looking for more great exclusive deals on all kinds of tech goodies? Be sure to check out our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Amazon Prime Day: Best deals of 2019 and what to expect from 2020
Up Next

How to fix the "iPhone is disabled" error
best internet radio stations two week stream
Music

Tune in to the best internet radio stations for your listening pleasure

Even in the streaming era, radio stations get some of the best exclusives and curate some of the finest handpicked playlists around. Here are the best internet radio stations, for your listening pleasure.
Posted By Parker Hall
gotrax g2 electric scooter amazon deal
Deals

Looking for an electric scooter for your commute? Amazon drops $52 off Gotrax G2

An electric scooter is a great way to get from one class to the next without walking. If you are looking for a folding one, the Gotrax G2 Electric Scooter is a great option. Get yours from Amazon today to save $52.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
best ps4 exclusives bloodandtruthps4games
Buying Guides

The PS4 has great exclusives, but which ones should you get? Here are the best

The PlayStation 4's game library and an incredible selection of exclusive games could make anyone with an Xbox One or Nintendo Switch think twice. Here's our list of the latest and greatest PS4 exclusives.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Gears of War 4
Gaming

These Xbox One exclusives are the definition of quality over quantity

Xbox One has a prestigious collection of handpicked titles that you can't play on other consoles. Here are the latest and greatest Xbox One exclusives, including some that are also available on PC
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
best ipad deals of
Deals

Need a new tablet? Here are the best Apple iPad deals for July 2019

In the wide world of tablets, Apple is still the king. If you're on team Apple and just can't live without iOS, we've curated an up-to-date list of all of the best iPad deals currently available for July 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best iphone deals 2019
Deals

Looking to upgrade? These are the best iPhone deals for July 2019

Apple devices can get expensive, but if you just can't live without iOS, don't despair: We've curated an up-to-date list of all of the absolute best iPhone deals available for July 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Google Pixel 4
Deals

Best smartphone deals for July 2019: iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and LG

Need a better phone but don't want to spend a fortune? It's never a bad time to score a new smartphone and save some cash. We rounded up the best smartphone deals available that can save you as much as $900.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best cheap fitness trackers amazfit bip lifestyle
Deals

Looking for an Apple Watch alternative? The Amazfit Bip is only $80 on Amazon

Looking for a fitness-focused smartwatch but don’t want to shell out big bucks on the Apple Watch or the Garmin Forerunner? Check out the no-frills Amazfit Bip. It has all the smartwatch essentials and only retails for $80.
Posted By Erica Katherina
apple accessories for macbook amazon deals
Deals

Amazon drops prices on these Apple MacBook accessories before school starts

Congratulations on buying your MacBook. Get Apple accessories to match your laptop. You can now buy the Apple Magic Mouse 2, Apple Magic Keyboard, and Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad at discounted prices on Amazon.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
tp link wifi range extender re450 amazon deal
Deals

TP-Link’s award-winning Wi-Fi range extender gets massive 36% discount on Amazon

This school year, make sure your children get strong Wi-Fi connections where they study at home. One way to do this without breaking the bank is with the TP-Link Wi-Fi Range Extender RE450. Get it for only $64 on Amazon today.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
best gaming deals for prime day on switch and xbox 2019
Deals

Here’s what to expect for the best Prime Day gaming deals in 2020

Prime Day had a lot of great gaming deals, and other retailers also ran their own sales to steal Amazon's thunder. Here's a run-down of the best gaming deals we saw for Prime Day 2019 along with a forecast of what we expect to see in 2020.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
rca cambio tablet for kids walmart deal laptop
Deals

The RCA Cambio, a budget tablet option for kids, is only $100 on Walmart today

This school year, it is time to upgrade your pre-teen from a kids' tablet to more age-appropriate tech. An affordable option is the RCA Cambio. This device is light both in weight and in cost. Get it on sale now for $100 on Walmart.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
asus vivobook s410 amazon deal
Deals

Amazon shaves $100 off this Asus VivoBook before school starts again

Gear up without missing out on a good bargain with Amazon's deal on the Asus VivoBook S410. This way, you can get a sleek and compact laptop for $100 less than its $799 list price.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
GoPro Tips
Deals

Capture your summer fun with Walmart’s 33%-off deal for the GoPro Hero5

If you don’t want to spend more than $350 for the latest GoPro Hero7 Black, you can try the other version. Walmart drops 33% off the price of GoPro Hero5 Black 4K Action Camera from $299 so you can get it now for only $199.
Posted By Jufer Cooper