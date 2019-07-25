Share



Summer is here, and if you’re looking for an easy way to get around and enjoy the outdoors without breaking a sweat, we recommend an electric scooter. Thanks to tech retailer Wellbots, we’re able to offer our readers exclusive discounts on two Ninebot models by Segway. The code saves you $70 on select models, both of which are the site’s best-selling scooters.

The ES2 and ES4 retail for $589 and $769 respectively, and without the code are full price on Wellbots. But if you enter the code “DTRIDE” at checkout, you get $70 off instantly, bringing the price down to $519 for the ES2 and $699 for the ES4. This is the lowest price available right now for either scooter and the best sale we’ve seen since Prime Day.

Which one should you pick? Read on to find out.

Segway Ninebot ES2 Folding Electric Kick Scooter

The ES2 is Segway’s midrange scooter in its Ninebot line, with a better range and higher top speeds. You’ll see a range of about 15 miles with typical use with the ES2, and its top speed is 15 mph — which makes it a perfect option for urban commutes. The scooter folds together for easy transport when not in use, and, with a weight of just under 28 pounds, you can pick it up and carry it. Front and rear wheel shock absorbers provide a comfortable ride and anti-lock brakes provide dependable braking. A companion mobile app is included.

Segway Ninebot ES4 Folding Electric Offroad Scooter



Segway’s ES4 model adds some enhanced functionality and more durability over the ES2. This scooter’s top speed is nearly 19 mph, and it has nearly twice the range of the ES2 at 28 miles. Another improvement is the better front and rear shock absorbers with both electrical and mechanical brakes, offering a much smoother and safer ride even at high speeds. Even with the added functionality, it is still foldable just like Segway’s other scooters.

Again, don’t forget to enter the code “DTRIDE” at checkout to claim your savings. As with any other Wellbots purchase, your scooter will ship free right to your front door, so you’ll be out and about in no time. The deal lasts for 10 days or until supplies run out.

