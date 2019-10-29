Amazon drops massive discounts on these 6-quart and 8-quart Ninja multicookers

Before the advent of multicookers, housewives, gastronomes, and basically anyone who loves to cook had to contend with multiple pots and pans that need washing up after every meal. Not only that, but they also had to slave away in a hot kitchen for hours. Now, thanks to multicookers, it is possible to serve hot meals for your family at a much faster rate. They’ve reduced the amount of cookware that needs scrubbing up as well. One of the most trusted makers of multicookers is Ninja, and right now two of its biggest sellers, the 8-quart OP401 Foodi and the 6-quart PC101 Instant, are available on Amazon at huge discounted prices.

NINJA FOODI OP401 8-QUART MULTICOOKER – $189

The 8-quart Ninja Foodi OP401 is a pressure cooker and air fryer and dehydrator. Aside from these, it can also sauté, sear, steam, bake, roast, broil, slow cook, and more. Simply put, it’s like owning multiple smaller kitchen appliances in one, not only saving you money but also valuable countertop space. It is the largest model in the Foodi family, with an 8-quart capacity inner pot that can cook hot meals for a large family. You can put a whole 7-pound chicken in it without having to chop it up into smaller pieces. After it’s cooked, simply switch the Foodi’s TenderCrisper function on to make the chicken deliciously crispy on the outside while it remains juicy on the inside. Its dehydrator function allows you to remove moisture from fruits, vegetables, and meat to make chips and jerky.

This multicooker includes the 1,700-watt cooker, an attached pressure lid, an 8-quart ceramic-coated pot, a separate crisper lid (the pressure lid can be detached), a 5-quart ceramic-coated cook and crisp basket, a stainless steel reversible cooking rack, and a recipe book. All detachable parts are dishwasher safe for easy and quick cleanup.

One thing that we didn’t like about the OP401 is that its seal and vent valve is very finicky. You have to make sure that it’s secured in place and properly shut or else it starts to leak, especially if you’re pressure cooking. Other than that, it’s a wonderfully easy to use and extremely versatile multicooker that has gotten plenty of praise from Amazon users, earning a terrific 4.6-star out of 5-star rating.

The Ninja Foodi OP401 normally retails for $280, but it’s currently on sale on Amazon for just $189. That’s a fantastic $91 worth of savings. To make the deal even sweeter, you can enjoy an additional $50 off instantly when you pay via the Amazon Rewards Visa Card and get approval, bringing the price even lower to $139.

NINJA INSTANT PC101 6-QUART MULTICOOKER – $70

The 6-quart Ninja Instant PC101 multicooker can accommodate 16 to 18 cups of ingredients in its inner pot and is ideal for small to medium-sized families. Just like the OP40, this is a versatile kitchen appliance that can pressure cook, slow cook, steam, sauté, sear, and keep warm. Although it lacks the air fry and dehydrator functionalities, it comes at a more budget-friendly price.

This multicooker has a digital programmable panel that’s easy to operate and allows you to completely customize your cooking process. Using the touch controls, you can select a function and set the temperature and timer. It has dual pressure settings (low and high) that can tenderize the toughest meats or cook the most delicate ingredients. Aside from the 1,000-watt cooker, this unit comes with an elevated stainless-steel rack for steaming meats and vegetables, two silicone rings that keep the flavors of either savory or sweet dishes separate, and a ceramic-coated nonstick cooking pot for quick and even heat distribution.

This multicooker has passed 11 levels of rigorous testing to earn a UL safety certification and is guaranteed to be free of any harmful ingredients. Lastly, the inner pot, steam rack, and silicone rings are all dishwasher-safe for your added convenience.

The Ninja Instant PC101 usually costs $99, but get it on Amazon today for the much lower price of $70, letting you in on $30 worth of savings.

Both the Ninja Foodi OP401 and Instant PC101 multicookers are designed to cook food 70% faster than conventional cooking methods. With its dehydrator, air fryer, and TenderCrisper functions and larger inner pot, the OP401 is a far more versatile multicooker that can accommodate greater amount of food for $119 more.

Looking for more options? Visit these pages for our best multicookers, slow cookers, blenders, food processors, and coffee makers. And don’t forget to check out our curated deals page for more amazing discounts.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations