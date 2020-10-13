Don’t let this one get away! We’re seeing some amazing discounts on smart home gadgets and kitchen appliances along with other Prime Day deals. One of the most popular and universally adored is the Ninja Foodi Deluxe. Right now, while stock remains (and it’s getting low), you can get the Ninja Foodi Deluxe for $200. That’s an incredible $70 off its regular price of $270.

There’s never been a kitchen appliance like the Ninja Foodi Deluxe. We love pressure cookers because they make your meals (especially meats) tender, which is food at its most delicious. At the same time, we love air fryers because they give us that nice crispy texture on the outside. With the Ninja Foodi Deluxe, you get both! It’s amazing technology combines the abilities of a pressure cooker and air frier to give the perfect textures, inside and out, to your favorite chicken dishes, veggies, pork chops, and so much more.

In fact, the Ninja Foodi Deluxe didn’t stop at pressure cooking and then air frying, this is a 9-in-1 cooker. It can to broil, dehydrate, slow cook, ear, sauté, steam, bake, and make yogurt. There are very few things this gadget cannot do, and it makes meals incredibly simple, for the whole family. This version comes with Ninja’s special deluxe rack, which allows you to cook up to eight regular chicken breasts, and a ton of veggies — at the same time.

The Ninja Foodi Deluxe has a voluminous 8-quart pot, giving you tons of rooms, not just for your stews and chilis and dessert mixes, but for extra-large meat dishes: Entire chickens, racks of lamb, pot roasts. All the while, it pressure-cooks your food so that it’s tender and juicy and allows you to add that crispy edge.

The pressure cooker is designed to cook 70% faster than traditional slow braising or simmering, which means you can have dinner ready in no time, with no effort. You can have a complete meal, like grilled chicken and carrots, ready in under 30 minutes. It’s so efficient that it gives you amazing shortcuts, like frozen meat to cooked, juicy, and crispy, in no time at all. The frozen-to-crispy feature also given you more fridge space and makes grocery shopping more affordable. Also, it’s a wiz at one-pot meals, so all your stews, soups, and casseroles just got a whole lot easier, and a whole lot tastier. It’s the fastest way to get the juiciest, falling-off-the-bone recipes of brisket, ribs, enchiladas, and other braised fare. When your food is almost ready, you place the crisping lid to give your meal a seared, crusty finish.

The multitude of features make this an all-in-one kitchen appliance; you can make virtually anything a restaurant can with this one device.

There aren’t many of these Ninja Foodi Deluxes left, so grab one before they’re all gone. We’ll be spending more time at home than ever during this fall and winter, and we’ll be looking to our own kitchens more and more. With the Ninja Foodi Deluxe, you have speedy access to delicious, easily prepared meals, and more economical grocery shopping. Right now, you can get $70 off the Ninja Foodi Deluxe as part of Amazon Prime Day. It’s only $200, down from its regular price of $270.

