Amazon drops awesome deals on these Ninja multicookers

Cooking a single meal normally involves numerous cooking methods and kitchenware. You sauté herbs and veggies in a frying pan, create stock and soup in a pot, and tenderize meat in a pressure cooker. After eating, you still have to deal with countless dirty dishes, and frankly who has the time and energy for all that? Enter multicookers, versatile kitchen miracle workers that offer plenty of food preparation choices and free up valuable countertop and shelf space. Ninja is one of the most trusted brands in kitchens across the globe, and right now you can get the Ninja Instant PC101 and Ninja Foodi OP101 and OP401 multicookers on Amazon at awesome discounted prices.

Ninja Instant PC101 – $94, was $100

The 6-quart Ninja Instant PC101 multicooker can accommodate 16 to 18 cups of ingredients and is ideal for small to medium-sized families. It’s a versatile kitchen appliance that can pressure cook, slow cook, steam, sauté, sear, and keep warm. Although it lacks a lot of the functionalities offered by the Ninja Foodi OP101 and OP401, like the ability to air fry, bake, and dehydrate, it comes at a more budget-friendly price.

This multicooker has a digital programmable panel that’s easy to operate and allows you to completely customize your cooking process. Using the touch controls, you can select a function and set the temperature and timer. It has dual pressure settings (low and high) that can tenderize the toughest meats or cook the most delicate ingredients. Aside from the 1,000-watt cooker, this unit comes with an elevated stainless-steel rack for steaming meats and vegetables, two silicone rings that keep the flavors of savory or sweet dishes separate, and a ceramic-coated nonstick cooking pot for quick and even heat distribution.

This multicooker has passed 11 levels of rigorous testing to earn a UL safety certification and is guaranteed to be free of any harmful ingredients. Lastly, the inner pot, steam rack, and silicone rings are all dishwasher-safe for your added convenience.

The Ninja Foodi PC101 earned a solid 4.6-out-of-5-star score on Amazon. Customers love its relatively big pot capacity, faster cooking time, and ease of use. You can get this multicooker on Amazon today for $94 instead of $100.

Ninja Foodi OP101 – $168, was $180

The Ninja Foodi OP101 helps elevate your cooking game and lets you save valuable time that is better off spent with your family. It’s a super versatile and efficient kitchen appliance that lets you pressure cook, air fry, steam, bake, roast, slow cook, yogurt, sear, and sauté. However, it is fairly large and will take up a lot of space on your kitchen countertop. There’s a digital display on the side, with control buttons surrounding it for choosing the cooking type, time, and temperature. Aside from the multicooker itself, the package includes a large 5-quart pot and a removable 3-quart frying basket, as well as a grilling rack and two lids – one fitted with a vent for pressure and slow cooking, and the other for everything else. All detachable parts are dishwasher safe for easy and quick cleanup. One of the largest models in the Foodi family, you can easily put a whole 4-pound chicken inside the OP101 without having to chop it.

We put this multicooker to the test for a few weeks and were quite happy with how it performed. When roasting chicken, it did an outstanding job making sure it was crispy on the outside while it remained succulent on the inside. Air frying potato fries yielded similar results. We were able to bake perfectly moist muffins and brownies with the help of the grilling rack, and searing and sautéing meats and veggies was fast and easy. In addition, the pressure cook function was a godsend. Foods (particularly beef) that would normally take hours to cook were done in a matter of minutes.

The Ninja Foodi OP101 multicooker offers huge capacity and unprecedented versatility, earning a fantastic 4.8-out-of-5-star rating on Amazon. From roasting chicken to pressure cooking meats, to searing any ingredients, it has the potential to replace your regular oven. Order one today on Amazon for just $168, $12 less than its normal retail price of $180. And if you order via the Amazon Rewards Visa Card and get approval, you’re entitled to an additional $60 off instantly, bringing the price down to an irresistible $108.

Renewed Ninja Foodi OP401 – $224

The 8-quart Ninja Foodi OP401 is a pressure cooker and air fryer and dehydrator. Along with those functions, it can also sauté, sear, steam, bake, roast, broil, slow cook, and more. Simply put, it’s like owning multiple smaller kitchen appliances in one, not only saving you money but also countertop space. It is the largest model in the Foodi family, with an 8-quart capacity inner pot that can cook hot meals for a large family. You can put a whole 7-pound chicken in it without having to chop it up into smaller pieces. After it’s cooked, simply switch the Foodi’s TenderCrisper function on to make the chicken deliciously crispy on the outside while it remains juicy on the inside. Its dehydrator function allows you to remove moisture from fruits, vegetables, and meats to make chips and jerky.

This multicooker includes the 1,700-watt cooker, an attached pressure lid, an 8-quart ceramic-coated pot, a separate crisper lid (the pressure lid can be detached), a 5-quart ceramic-coated cook and crisp basket, a stainless steel reversible cooking rack, and a recipe book. All detachable parts are dishwasher safe for easy and quick cleanup.

One thing that we didn’t like about the OP401 is that its seal and vent valve is very finicky. You have to make sure that it’s secured in place and properly shut or else it starts to leak, especially if you’re pressure cooking. Other than that, it’s wonderfully easy to use and has gotten plenty of praise from Amazon users, earning a terrific 4.6-star out of 5-star rating.

With its dehydrator, air fryer, and TenderCrisper functions, the Ninja Foodi OP401 is the most versatile multicooker on this list. And thanks to its massive 8-quart inner pot capacity, it’s also the largest and is ideal for big families. Right now you can get a renewed unit of the OP401 on Amazon for the discounted price of $224. To make the deal even sweeter, you can enjoy an additional $60 off instantly when you pay via the Amazon Rewards Visa Card and get approval, bringing the price even lower to $164.

