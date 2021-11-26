If you’ve just purchased a Nintendo Switch, or you’re already expanding your arsenal of accessories for the console, you shouldn’t miss this Nintendo Switch racing wheel Black Friday deal from Best Buy. There’s no shortage of Black Friday gaming deals across all platforms, including Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals that apply significant discounts to the console, as well as games and accessories. You should take advantage of Amazon’s best Black Friday deals for gamers before stocks run out, such as this $30 discount for the Hori Nintendo Switch Mario Kart Racing Wheel Pro Deluxe that brings the accessory’s price down to just $70 from its original price of $100.

Today’s best Nintendo Switch racing wheel Black Friday deal

Why Buy:

Play Mario Kart 8 Deluxe like it’s really you behind the wheel

Comes with all the Joy-Con buttons, paddles

Secure placement with suction cups

Ergonomic wheel design

When you’re playing Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on the Nintendo Switch, you might be wondering how much more fun it will be with the proper accessories, instead of using the console’s Joy-Cons. Here’s your chance at another way of playing the racing game, as the Hori Nintendo Switch Mario Kart Racing Wheel Pro Deluxe is on sale from Best Buy. The racing wheel is equipped with all the buttons on the Joy-Cons, including paddles at the back. It combines with a pair of pedals so that it would feel like it’s really you behind the wheel while playing Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

The racing wheel comes with suction cups so that you can securely attach it to the surface where you plan on placing it so that it won’t be moving around while you’re in the middle of a race. It also features an ergonomic design for a comfortable grip while you’re chasing your opponents in your attempt to achieve first place.

For a more enjoyable driving experience on Mario Kart 8 Deluxe or any of the available racing games for the Nintendo Switch, you should invest in the Hori Nintendo Switch Mario Kart Racing Wheel Pro Deluxe. The gaming accessory is available from Best Buy for just $70, after a $30 discount to its original price of $100. If you don’t want to miss out on this offer, you have to hurry as other shoppers may acquire all the stocks. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can to secure your own Hori Nintendo Switch Mario Kart Racing Wheel Pro Deluxe.

Should you shop this Nintendo Switch racing wheel Black Friday deal or wait until Cyber Monday?

Some gamers believe that they can get better deals on Cyber Monday compared to the discounts that are offered during Black Friday. While there’s a possibility of lower prices, Cyber Monday deals are usually just rehashed Black Friday deals that still have stocks available after the shopping holiday. With the massive popularity of the Nintendo Switch, its accessories are also in high demand. That means you might miss out on being able to buy the Hori Nintendo Switch Mario Kart Racing Wheel Pro Deluxe with a discount if you don’t purchase it on Black Friday.

What you might want to do is to take advantage of this Nintendo Switch racing wheel Black Friday deal so that you can secure the item first, at a discounted price. If you see a better deal on Cyber Monday for the gaming accessory, you can take advantage of it after canceling your Black Friday purchase, or you can return the item once you receive it. In any case, you’ll still get the racing wheel in time for the holidays.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

