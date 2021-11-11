Best Black Friday Gaming Deals 2021: Cheapest prices today

Gamers always look forward to Black Friday gaming deals because of the savings that they can enjoy for purchases of computers, consoles, games, and accessories, and this year’s edition of the shopping holiday continues that trend. Whether you’re a PC, console, or mobile player, the best Black Friday gaming deals will let you expand your arsenal — there’s surely something for you, if you’re patient enough to look for the offers that meet your preferences and your budget.

You don’t have to wait before you start shopping the best Black Friday deals though, as retailers have already started rolling out discounts for various products in the gaming category. With these offers, you’ll be able to stretch your budget to finally afford the console that you want to buy, purchase more games to add to your library, or invest in accessories that you can use when you’re playing solo or with friends.

Where to find the best Black Friday gaming deals

Amazon Black Friday : Amazon is offering a wide variety of gaming deals, with discounts on accessories, games, and even the consoles themselves.

: Amazon is offering a wide variety of gaming deals, with discounts on accessories, games, and even the consoles themselves. Best Buy Black Friday : Gamers should take a look at what Best Buy has to offer, including deals for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

: Gamers should take a look at what Best Buy has to offer, including deals for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. GameStop Black Friday : GameStop has a massive collection of consoles, games, and accessories, including pre-owned items that will let you save a bit more.

: GameStop has a massive collection of consoles, games, and accessories, including pre-owned items that will let you save a bit more. Walmart Black Friday: Walmart’s gaming deals will help you upgrade your arsenal with the latest games and accessories, as well as new consoles.

Best Black Friday gaming deals 2021

Razer BlackShark V2 Gaming Headset — $80, was $100

Why Buy:

TriForce drivers offer customization options for audio

Removable microphone comes with USB sound card

Passive noise cancellation from closed earcups

Comfortable to wear with breathable memory foam

Every gamer should own a top-quality gaming headset, as it’s n important accessory to immerse yourself in single-player games and to communicate with your teammates during online multiplayer matches. If you’re planning to buy one, you should go for the Razer BlackShark V2, which features the brand’s TriForce titanium-coated 50m drivers that are divided into three parts so that you can individually tune the highs, mids, and lows of your games’ audio. The gaming headset also comes with the HyperClear Cardioid Mic, a removable microphone with a USB sound card that will let you make adjustments to your voice output through the Razer Synapse app so that your teammates will hear you even louder and clearer.

To further maximize the audio of your games, the Razer BlackShark V2’s closed earcups and plush cushions combine to isolate sound for passive noise cancellation. This will also allow you to focus on defeating that last boss, or to concentrate on a clash between your team and the opponents. The cushions, which are wrapped in breathable memory foam, also provide premium comfort while you’re wearing the gaming headset as they reduce the clamping force on your head while minimizing the build-up of heat and sweat. If you need a good gaming headset, you should buy the Razer BlackShark V2 from Best Buy, which is selling it at $20 off to bring its price down to $80 from its original price of $100.

WD_BLACK 5TB P10 Game Drive — $130, was $150

Why Buy:

Expand the storage of your computer or console

Always have access to your games and save data

Compatible with most gaming platforms

Portable and durable

After taking advantage of Black Friday PlayStation deals and Black Friday Xbox deals for new consoles and more games, one of the next steps that you should consider is expanding your console’s storage, such as by purchasing an external hard drive like the WD_BLACK P10 Game Drive. The hard drive, which offers extra storage of 5TB, will let you keep the games that you’ve played and finished, in case you want to return to them in the future, while having enough space to install new games to try out. The hard drives of consoles and computers are often severely limited for gamers, forcing game and save data deletions. Even if you choose to upload save data to the cloud, or if you still have the game disc to re-install afterwards, that requires another set of installations and downloads if you want to replay your favorite old games. With the WD_BLACK P10 Game Drive, they’re always ready for your return.

The WD_BLACK P10 Game Drive is compatible with the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PCs, and Mac computers, so no matter your preferred gaming platform, it will be able to help you out. The hard drive is portable to carry with you everywhere you go, but it’s also durable with its sleek metal top covering. You can purchase the 5TB version of the WD_BLACK P10 Game Drive from Amazon for $130, after a $20 discount to its original price of $150.

OHAHO Gaming Chair — $140, was $160

Why Buy:

Ergonomic design

Premium materials

Adjustable backrests and armrest

Doubles as an office chair

There’s always heavy demand for Black Friday gaming chair deals, as gamers are starting to realize the importance of sitting on a comfortable chair while playing video games. If you need to buy one, or when you have to upgrade from an uncomfortable seat, you might want to consider the OHAHO gaming chair. It features an ergonomic design, and is made out of premium PU leather that comfortable to the skin and cleans easily. The high-density sponge provides high resilience, and its sturdy metal frame with heavy-duty ensures stability. For even more comfort, the gaming chair features an adjustable backrest, adjustable armrests, and a retractable footrest, so you can tweak them to the perfect angle for your preferred sitting position. The headrest pillow and lumbar cushion are also removable, so you can place them wherever you want.

The OHAHO gaming chair isn’t only for gaming though. You can also use it for your home office, so that you won’t strain your back if you’re working from home full time. Once you’re done with your shift, you can then roll over to your gaming setup and start playing. Gaming chairs are versatile, and will provide you with much needed comfort if you’re staying at home for most of the day. You can purchase the OHAHO gaming chair from Amazon for $140, down $20 from its original price of $160, in a deal that may disappear quickly, so you shouldn’t hesitate to click that Buy Now button.

32-inch LG UltraGear QHD Gaming Monitor — $249, was $349

Why Buy:

Immersive gameplay with 165Hz refresh rate

Gain an advantage with the 1ms response time

Supports AMD’s FreeSync technology

Stylish design with nearly no bezels on three sides

If you’re planning to upgrade your gaming PC, you shouldn’t skip purchasing from Black Friday monitor deals, as you’ll want a display that can give justice to the improved processing power of your new rig. You’ll want to buy the best monitor that your budget allows, and with Walmart’s discount, the 32-inch LG UltraGear gaming monitor will likely be included among your options. It offers a refresh rate of 165Hz, for fluid gaming motion, and a 1ms response time, for fast response time that will give gamers the advantage by giving them the opportunity to instantly react to what’s happening on the screen. Additionally, you’ll be able to better appreciate all the work that the developers did in the graphics of your favorite games.

The gaming monitor supports AMD’s FreeSync technology, which virtually eliminates screen tearing and stuttering so that you can experience seamless gameplay even in titles with fast-paced action. The LG UltraGear is also stylish, with a sleek design and nearly no bezels on three sides of the screen. The base, which doesn’t take up a lot of space to reduce clutter on your desktop, may be adjusted to change the monitor’s tilt to your perfect viewing angle. The 32-inch LG UltraGear gaming monitor is available with a $100 discount on Best Buy, which lowers its price to just $249 from its original price of $349, though you’ll have to be quick to click that Buy Now button as stocks could get depleted at any minute.

Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition — $300

Why Buy:

Gain access to Nintendo Switch exclusives

Games for adults and children alike

Play while on the go or at home

Use different kinds of controllers for certain games

There’s a lot of interest in Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals because of the popularity of Nintendo’s latest console, which is holding its own against the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. There have been a variety of models released for the hybrid console, including the original Nintendo Switch, the Nintendo Switch Lite and the Nintendo Switch OLED, along with special editions such as the Animal Crossing: New Horizons edition. They are all capable of running the best Nintendo Switch games, which includes the aforementioned Animal Crossing: New Horizons, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Astral Chain, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Pokémon Sword and Shield, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, among many other titles spanning a wide range of genres.

You can play the Nintendo Switch as a handheld device, or you can play it in docked mode, with its output shown on your TV and the Joy-Cons detached to serve as your controller from the couch. This versatility makes the console an attractive choice for gamers as they can play games while on the go, then continue where they left off on their TV by inserting the Nintendo Switch into its dock. There’s also no shortage of accessories that you can purchase for the console, including extra Joy-Cons, Amiibo — figurines that unlock different bonuses in games, and special controllers that utilize the Joy-Cons such as as steering wheels and fishing rods. You can purchase the Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing: New Horizons edition from BestBuy for its retail price of $300, and while you’re more than welcome to wait if there will be discounts on the console through Black Friday, it might not be the wise choice because its selling out everywhere due to high demand.

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop — $700, was $1,019

Why Buy:

Powerful components that can run the latest games with ease

Enjoy games’ graphics on the 15.6-inch Full HD screen

No overheating with the Alienware-inspired thermal design

Have complete control with the Alienware Command Center

Gamers shouldn’t settle for traditional laptops that won’t be able to run the latest games. Instead, you should shoot for Black Friday gaming laptop deals, as these machines will meet the strict requirements of gamers. One of the most popular choices is the Dell G15 gaming laptop, which is powered by the 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card. The laptop won’t have any trouble running modern titles, and give justice to their graphics through its 15.6-inch Full HD screen. It also has a 256GB SSD for storage, so you’ll be able to install multiple games at a time, including all the updates that they need, so you’re not stuck to playing only one or two games at a time.

The Dell G15 gaming laptop features a thermal design that’s inspired by Dell’s Alienware brand, with a dual air-intake from the top of the keyboard and the bottom of the laptop. The air is expelled through four vents to maximize the airflow over its copper pipes, to dissipate heat and to keep the machine running at peak performance, even after playing for several hours. The gaming laptop also comes with the Alienware Command Center, which gives you complete control over the hardware and software environments, so that you can customize the behavior for each of your games. If you need a reliable gaming laptop, you should take advantage of Dell’s Black Friday gaming laptop deals with a $319 discount for the Dell G15, which brings the gaming laptop’s price down to $700 from its original price of $1,019.

Should you shop Black Friday gaming deals now?

With retailers already starting to roll out their best Black Friday gaming deals, you may think about delaying your purchase to Black Friday itself, as there may be bigger discounts when the shopping holiday begins. While there’s certainly a possibility for lower prices, it’s not a sure thing — you might be waiting for an opportunity that may never come, so if you’re already looking at a deal that fits your budget, you shouldn’t hesitate to take advantage of it.

In addition, waiting to purchase from the best Black Friday gaming deals will open you up to the risk of missing out on certain offers, due to supply constraints. Computers and consoles are affected by the global microchip shortage, and retailers might not be able to keep up with the high demand for some games and accessories. If you come across an offer for a gaming product that you want to purchase, you should avail it right away. If you take time to think about it, the deal could be gone by the time you get back to it.

