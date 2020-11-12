Best Black Friday PlayStation Deals 2020: PS4 and PS5

  1. Deals

Black Friday deals are starting early this year, so gamers should pay attention to the various offers from retailers to avoid missing out on great discounts. For PlayStation fans, this means seizing the opportunity to buy the PlayStation 4 or further expanding the console’s library, even while the PlayStation 5 continues to generate massive hype. If you see a deal that you like, there’s no reason to hold back as merchants are offering refunds for any cost differences if prices go down further in the weeks leading up to Black Friday.

Retailers will continue to offer PlayStation 4 deals, including for PlayStation accessories, PlayStation games, and PlayStation Plus subscriptions, as not all gamers will be making the jump to the PlayStation 5 as soon as it is released. Whether you choose the PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5, you should take advantage of these Black Friday deals as soon as you can because there’s no assurance that stocks will remain available until Black Friday, which falls on November 27.

Best Black Friday PlayStation deals
Expires soon

PlayStation Move Twin Pack

$145 $155
With the PlayStation 4 camera, the Move motion controllers enable PlayStation VR. Their advanced motion sensors and tracking spheres allow for accurate interactions with a virtual environment.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Seagate Game Drive 4TB External Hard Drive for PS4

$112 $150
Can't get rid of your favorite games from the past few years? The Seagate 4TB game drive lets you store all your files and saves, with enough room to let you make new memories with new games.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

WD Black 2TB P10 Game Drive Portable External Gaming Hard Drive

$80 $90
WD's hard drives have always been known for their durability, and their 2TB Game Drive is no different. This hard drive can pack upwards of 20 games and saves with room left to spare.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB

$357 $399
This PlayStation 4 comes with 1TB of storage for enough space to install the best console exclusives of this generation.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Sony DualShock 4 Wireless Controller - Midnight Blue

$64 $75
The DualShock 4 controller was designed for the PlayStation 4, and this Midnight Blue option is a rare variant of the accessory.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

RUNMUS Gaming Headset

$21 $43
Experience quality audio with the Rummus headset, which can alternate between gaming and party chat.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Logitech G29 Driving Force Steering Wheel

$250 $400
Take your driving to the next level with the Logitech G29 Driving Force steering wheel, designed to turn you into a pro racer thanks to its innovative technology that makes racing a walk in the park.
Buy at Amazon
Coupon for $15 off
Expires soon

Mpow Air PS4 Wireless Gaming Headset

$41 $70
Get immersed in the amazing game audio with the stylish headset, then take it online to talk with your friends and play muliplayer.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Seagate Game Drive 2TB External Hard Drive for PS4

$80 $110
Why delete old games when you could store them for a lifetime? With the Seagate 2TB Game Drive, you can hold onto your games and saves and revive them just in time for the PS5.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Insten Dual USB Charging Dock Station Charger Stand for PS4 Controller

$11 $16
This dual controller dock lets you store two PS4 controllers while also keeping them charged up so they're always ready to go.
Buy at Target
Expires soon

HyperX Cloud PS4 Gaming Headset

$70 $80
Immerse yourself in your games with the HyperX Cloud gaming headset, officially licensed by Sony for the PS4 and capable of dishing out high-fidelity sound for heart-pumping excitement.
Buy at Amazon

How to choose a PlayStation during Black Friday

The PlayStation 5 is set to launch two models on November 12, namely the standard edition with an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive, and the Digital Edition that ditches the disc drive in exchange for a lower price. Aside from that, and the slight design change due to the missing disc drive, there is no difference between the two PlayStation 5 versions.

If you are choosing between the disc drive-equipped standard PlayStation 5 and going discless with the Digital Edition, there are a few things to consider. First and foremost is the stability of your internet connection at home, as the Digital Edition will have a greater reliance on its online capabilities since you will be downloading your games. You also need to think about whether you want physical CDs, or if you’re fine with a digital catalog for your games.

If budget permits, you should definitely go for the standard PlayStation 5, especially since it offers backward compatibility with most PlayStation 4 games, so you won’t miss out if you didn’t get the chance to play the console’s classics. However, that doesn’t mean that the PlayStation 4 is no longer a good purchase. With its portfolio of exclusives that include The Last of Us Remastered, The Last of Us Part II, Spider-Man, God of War, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Horizon: Zero Dawn, and many more, you won’t be running out of games to play on the PlayStation 4 any time soon.

The PlayStation 4 is also available in two models, namely the PlayStation 4 Slim and the PlayStation 4 Pro. If you are set on buying a PlayStation 4, you should aim to buy the PlayStation 4 Pro, as it comes with a CPU and GPU boost. It also maximizes support for 4K gaming.

If you already own the PlayStation 4 and you’re not yet planning to upgrade to the PlayStation 5, there are still many deals to watch for this Black Friday. You can add to your library of games or buy accessories such as controllers to further expand your PlayStation 4 arsenal, as well as subscribe to a PlayStation Plus membership to enable online multiplayer and gain access to free games.

When to shop Black Friday PlayStation deals

Most big tech retailers have already launched their Black Friday sales for this year so if you’ve been looking to snag a new PlayStation gaming console, the time is now. The demand for PlayStation products is always high so if you do decide to wait till Black Friday weekend you might lose the best deals to every other shopper out there. Don’t take that risk — shop these Black Friday PlayStation deals today.

There are also hefty shipping delays on most products so the only way you’re going to get your new gaming console in time for Christmas is if you shop right now. Don’t worry about the price — with Black Friday price guarantees in place you’ll be sure to get your product at the best price possible. We’ve already done the leg work and found the best Black Friday PlayStation deals circulating out there so all you need to do is press “buy.”

Where to find the best PlayStation sales

  • Amazon Black Friday: Amazon is offering deals on everything for the PlayStation 4, including games to add to your library and accessories to bulk up your arsenal.
  • Best Buy Black Friday: PlayStation owners should take a look at the deals on Best Buy to help you expand their gaming collection.
  • Target Black Friday: There’s a huge “buy two get one free” deal live right now for PlayStation games at Target.
  • Walmart Black Friday: There is no shortage of PlayStation deals on Walmart, including on consoles, games, and accessories.
