NordVPN is practically giving away their 2-year subscription right now!

Looking for added security and privacy for your online endeavors? Want to access sites and content not available in your area? By using a VPN server, you can enjoy safe and easy internet access at home or on the go. A VPN works by cloaking your IP address for added privacy and security while surfing the web. Right now, you can save 72% off the cost of a two-year subscription from NordVPN. Sign up for a two-year subscription today at just $89 and save $234 off the regular price of $323. Plus, you’ll get an additional three months of access included for free. Subscribe to NordVPN today to take advantage of this deal.

Whether you’re hoping to watch The Office on the U.K.’s Netflix server, protect your personal information while doing business online, or simply view sites without worrying about your IP being seen, a VPN can help make your experiences more secure. This service can help protect personal information from being accessed by nefarious online entities, including your credit card number, social security, and other info you may need for making payments and purchases, applying for loans, and other commerce practices.

The VPN works by cloaking your IP address. You’ll have access to over 5,200 servers around the globe, so you can access content exclusive to many areas. There are no bandwidth limits, and you’ll always experience top-speed online security. The best part? NordVPN doesn’t log any of your activity, so they couldn’t sell your information even if they wanted to (they don’t, by the way). Don’t wait to discover the added security and privacy benefits of a VPN today.

If you’re in the market for a new computer or laptop to run a VPN on, be sure to check out the laptop deals and student laptop deals going on now.

Right now, you can save $234 when you sign up for a two-year subscription to NordVPN. Regularly priced at $323, you’ll pay just $89 when you subscribe today. This is one of the biggest markdowns for NordVPN’s best privacy and security VPN subscriptions, with the two-year subscription now 72% off its regular rate. Not only will you get added security and peace of mind while surfing the web, but you’ll also get an additional three months of service for free when you choose the two-year terms. Sign up today to get more of your favorite content, no matter your location.

More VPN deals

Looking for something a little different? There are even more great VPN deals going on today. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones for you below.

With code 'vpn50off4life'

TorGuard VPN

As low as $2.50/month
With unlimited speeds and no bandwidth caps, TorGuard is a VPN that's purpose-built for peer-to-peer use. more
NordVPN

As low as $4.13/month
NordVPN is one of the top VPNs on the market, using some of the toughest encryption across 5,000-plus worldwide servers. It also works with pretty much all operating systems and streaming devices. more
Private Internet Access VPN

As low as $2.08/month
If simplicity is your thing, then PrivateInternetAccess VPN is as easy to use as it is affordable. Your subscription also covers 10 devices simultaneously instead of the usual five or six. more
FastestVPN: Lifetime Subscription for up to 10 Devices

$25 $1,200
Protect virtually any device (with up to 10 simultaneous logins) with a lifetime subscription to FastestVPN, which offers P2P-friendly servers, malware protection, and built-in ad-blocking. more
ExpressVPN

As low as $8.32/month
ExpressVPN is one of our all-time favorite virtual private networks thanks to its great speeds, ease of use, and unrivaled compatibility with streaming services and devices (including consoles). more
Surfshark VPN

As low as $2.49/month
Surfshark is one of the cheapest VPN subscription services available right now -- with zero restrictions on how many devices you can use. more
Buy at Surfshark VPN
Annual fee

KeepSolid VPN Unlimited: Lifetime Subscription for 5 devices

$40 $200
If your needs are basic and you'd prefer to dispense with recurring payments altogether, this deal on a lifetime subscription to KeepSolid VPN Unlimited is a downright steal. more
CyberGhost VPN

As low as $2.25/month
CyberGhost is a top-ranked VPN with more than 6,400 servers across the globe, it's extremely affordable, and your subscription covers up to 7 devices. Sign up now and get an extra two months free. more
PureVPN

As low as $3.33/month
If you're looking for a relatively long-term subscription plan, PureVPN is definitely one of the better VPN deals right now -- but it doesn't skimp on features in the slightest. more
TunnelBear VPN

As low as $0/month
Like ProtonVPN, TunnelBear is a top-rated VPN that offers a free option, but the better deal by far is the TunnelBear three-year VPN subscription, which is currently on sale for $120. more
Ivacy VPN

As low as $3.50 per month
Ivacy is one of the cheapest VPNs around, and it's compatible with virtually all mainstream devices and streaming services. It even works in China. more
ProtonVPN

As low as $0/month
ProtonVPN is a newer service and has a unique subscription structure, offering several different VPN tiers that range from $0 for a very basic VPN to $24 for a professional-grade package. more
