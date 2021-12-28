  1. Deals
Hurry — Samsung is practically giving away this Android tablet today

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite in different colors.

For affordable tablet deals that don’t sacrifice performance, you should check out the discounts that retailers are offering under their Samsung Galaxy Tab deals. The Samsung Galaxy Tab line includes flagship, high-performance tablets, but it also offers cheap options such as the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, which Samsung is selling for just $120 after a $40 discount to the 32GB version’s original price of $160.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is an even cheaper version of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7, which is Digital Trends’ choice as the best midrange option among the best Android tablets, as it goes with the MediaTek MT8768N processor instead of the Qualcomm SM6115, and a lower battery capacity of 5,100 mAh from 7,040 mAh. However, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite retains the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7’s 3GB of RAM and expandable memory of up to 1TB through a microSD card,

For those who are always on the go, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is the perfect choice because of its slim design and sturdy metal frame, so you can enjoy checking social media and watching streaming content on the tablet’s 8.7-inch screen anywhere you are. Like the best tablets, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will be able to keep up with your daily activities.

If you don’t own a tablet yet, or if you need a replacement for an older model, you won’t regret going for the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. Samsung is selling the tablet’s 32GB version at $40 off, which lowers its price to just $120 from its original price of $160. There’s no telling how long the deal will last, so if you don’t want to miss out on this offer for the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, you don’t have time to waste. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More Samsung Galaxy Tab deals

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is a very cheap tablet, and it’s an even better deal with Samsung’s discount. However, if you want to take a look at other Samsung Galaxy Tab devices for comparison, we’ll help you out. Here are some of the best Samsung Galaxy Tab deals that you can take advantage of right now.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite (4G LTE, 32GB)

Save $100.
Trust the A7 Lite for a great entertainment experience on the go. Its ultra-wide display is a delight to look at while the USB-C port gives you power when you need it, and quickly. more
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active2 (32GB, 8-inch)

$300 $504
If you need a more rough-and-tumble tablet for use in harsh work environments, the 8-inch Galaxy Tab Active2 has a sturdy rubberized housing that helps to protect it from the elements. more
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (11-inch) with S Pen (128GB, Wi-Fi)

$500 $650
Samsung's Galaxy Tab family leads the Android tablet market, and the new Tab S7 line even gives the venerable iPad a serious run for its money, especially at this price. more
SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab S7 12.4-inch Android Tablet, 128GB

$500 $650
SAMSUNG's Galaxy Tab S7 highlights several key features, including large end-to-end display, redesigned S-pen, optional keyboard with expanded trackpad, and impressive cameras. more
