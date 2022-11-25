There are few better ways to protect yourself online than with a VPN service, and there’s no better way to save than with the Black Friday VPN deals taking place right now. Many of the best Black Friday deals going on right now are discounts on VPN services, including discounts on services with some of the best VPN providers, such as NordVPN, ExpressVPN, CyberGhost, and IPVanish. We’ve done the heavy lifting of rounding up all of the best Black Friday VPN deals for you, so read onward for more details.

ExpressVPN — Get 3 months free

ExpressVPN is another great VPN service, one that also ranks among the best VPN services. Some of its benefits include what you’ll find amongst most VPNs, such as the ability to stay secure and anonymous online, as well as compatibility with Mac, Windows, Android, iOS, Linux, routers, and more. ExpressVPN, however, also offers supercharged VPN, by allowing you to connect to any of its unlimited-bandwidth, ultra-fast VPN servers. It has servers in 94 countries, making it a great option for travelers and remote workers.

IPVanish — get 3 months free

One of the benefits of using a VPN is that it can save you money, and there’s nothing cheaper than three free months of service, which is what IPVanish is offering as part of its Black Friday VPN deals. Some features that really stand out about IPVanish are its safe access to censored apps and websites, advanced encryption standards, user-friendly apps for all platforms, and a lack of VPN caps, meaning you can use IPVanish on as many devices as you want. With IPVanish, a high-speed VPN connection is available from virtually anywhere in the world, which allows you to maintain internet anonymity just about anywhere you may be, and just about anywhere you may visit.

NordVPN — Get 3 months free

NordVPN is another of the best VPN services available, and it’s also one of the most popular. NordVPN and TunnelBear are great services to compare, as are NordVPN and CyberGhost. With a NordVPN subscription, you’re getting secure, high-speed VPN protection, malware protection, track and ad blocker, a cross-platform password manager, a data breach scanner, and 1TB of encrypted cloud storage. NordVPN is one of the best ways to interact with the internet safely, and of all the VPN services it’s the best for Netflix.

SurfShark — Get 2 months free

When you compare SurfShark’s VPN offerings to what you get with some of the other top VPN services, you actually get quite a bit more at a much lower price. A SurfShark subscription gets you VPN service on unlimited devices, ad and malware blocking, cookie pop-up blocking, two-factor authentication, and 24/7 customer support. As you’ll find with all of the best VPN services, you can access SurfShark’s VPN service from anywhere, which allows you to stay safe on public wifi, and it even allows you to stay secure while traveling and using the internet in other countries.

CyberGhost — Get 2 months free

CyberGhost is another of the top names in VPN service, and it’s also one of the best VPN services on the market. You can compare NordVPN and CyberGhost, and CyberGhost will come out ahead with certain features. It has a 100% no-logs policy, and it has dedicated apps for a number of operating systems. These include iOS, Android, Windows, Mac, Linux, and FireTV, among many others. CyberGhost has over 9,000 servers across 90 countries, and some of its top features include free ID guard monitoring that alerts you about email and password data leaks, and the ability to secure up to seven devices with a subscription.

More Black Friday VPN Deals

