Walmart has a 50-inch TV deal for under $200 today

Andrew Morrisey
By
A 50-inch TV for under $200? This is no joke. One of the best 4K TV deals today is at Walmart, where you can get the onn. 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV for just $198. This is a savings of $40 from its regular price of $238, and a price this low is a bit of a rarity, even amongst the ongoing Walmart TV deals. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and in-store pickup is available for many locations.

Why you should buy the onn. 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV

One of the most attractive features of a Roku TV is the simplicity of its user interface and convenience it’s able to bring to both your home theater and the content you watch on it. With all of the features of a Smart TV bundled into it, the onn. 50-inch 4K Smart TV is always ready and waiting with instant access to more than 500,000 movies and TV episodes across thousands of free or paid channels. Because it’s a Roku TV, it conveniently presents your favorite content through your own customizable Home Screen. The TV’s smarts also include smart home readiness, as the onn. 50-inch 4K Smart TV works with Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, and Google Home.

And a TV isn’t worth making the centerpiece of your home theater without top notch picture quality. Like all of the best TVs, the onn. 50-inch 4K TV presents all of your favorite content in crystal clear 4K resolution, bringing out more lifelike color, texture and detail than lower resolution TVs are capable of. It’s a great TV to break in with some of the best movies on HBO Max, or with some of the best shows on Netflix. It also has a higher refresh rate than many TVs, making the onn. 50-inch 4K Smart TV perfect for gamers, sports lovers, and binge watchers.

While the onn. 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV would typically set you back $238, it’s currently just $198 at Walmart. That’s a savings of $40, and free shipping is included with your purchase. You can also pick it up in-store in many locations.

