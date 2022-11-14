With Walmart Black Friday deals already going on, this is the perfect chance for shoppers to beat the rush while still getting all the products they want at Black Friday prices. One such awesome offer is being able to snap up a Onn. 55-inch 4K TV for only $268. Normally priced at $379, you save $111 off when you buy this deal. It’s one of the best Black Friday TV deals around for anyone on a tight budget that doesn’t want to miss out on a 4K experience. Let’s take a look at why it’s worth your time and money.

Why you should buy the Onn. 55-inch 4K TV

Onn. may not feature among the best TV brands but it’s a name that’s fast growing in popularity. Aimed at anyone on a budget, this Onn. 55-inch 4K TV has some useful features while keeping costs down. It’s a 4K resolution-based screen which is always good to see. Providing you with a crystal clear picture and lifelike color and texture, it’s a great step up from regular HD, especially as it’s a fairly large TV for the price.

Additionally, it has Roku Smart TV built-in. That means you cane easily stream over 500,000 movies and TV episodes all via free or paid channels. There’s support for pretty much every streaming service you can think of here, with a customizable home screen making it simple to seek out your favorites quickly. If you can’t find your remote, you can always use the free mobile app too with voice control as an option for added convenience. The Onn. 55-inch 4K TV works with Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, and Google Home so you have plenty of practical options here. While all its features may not rival the very best TVs around, if money is tight, you’ll still appreciate it has all the essentials. There are also three HDMI ports for if you need to hook up extra devices such as a games console or laptop.

Ordinarily priced at $379, the Onn. 55-inch 4K TV is down to just $278 for a limited time only. It’s all part of the Walmart Black Friday deals so count on it being very popular. For a budget TV, there’s a lot to love here. Buy it now before you miss out.

