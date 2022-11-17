You’ll be shocked how cheap this 55-inch 4K TV is today

If you’re looking for a cheap 4K TV, you’re going to love the Walmart Black Friday deals going on right now. Walmart has started them a little early this year so that shoppers can beat the rush while still enjoying buying products at Black Friday prices. Right now, you can buy an Onn. 55-inch Class 4K TV for only $268, saving you $111 off the usual price of $379. Easily one of the best Black Friday TV deals around for anyone on a tight budget, it’s proving very popular. Here’s a quick look at why you might want to buy this 4K TV.

Why you should buy the Onn. 55-inch Class 4K TV

Onn. may not be one of the best TV brands around but that’s no reason to overlook it. In the case of the Onn. 55-inch Class 4K TV, you get all the essentials you could need without spending a fortune. There’s that sizeable 55-inch 4K screen offering a resolution of 2160p to ensure you get a better picture quality than a standard HDTV. You can easily hook it up to as many as three different devices via HDMI, too, but you may not need to do so thanks to the Onn. 55-inch Class 4K TV’s great smart TV functionality.

It has Roku built-in so it’s incredibly simple to stream over 500,000 movies and TV episodes from across a wide breadth of different streaming apps. You name it, it’s accessible here with the Onn. 55-inch Class 4K TV offering a useful customizable home screen to make it simpler to find what you need fast. There are also voice controls when you use the Roku mobile app so you’re not entirely reliant on the remote that comes bundled with it. That’s particularly useful when searching for long titles that you’d rather not type in.

While the Onn. 55-inch Class 4K TV may not rival the best TVs, there’s still a lot to love here for anyone who needs to keep costs down without missing out on 4K resolutions. Normally priced at $379, the Onn. 55-inch Class 4K TV is down to just $278 for a limited time only as part of the Walmart Black Friday sales, saving you $111 off the usual price.

