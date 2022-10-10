With the Walmart Rollback Sale in full force and competitive pricing being the name of the game, we think we’ve found the single best deal: a 70-inch 4K TV for $448, down from $548. It may not be a brand you’ve heard of, but at that price, it’s definitely worth your attention, especially considering it’s owned by Walmart itself.

Why you should buy the onn. 70-inch Class

At 70 inches in size and with a UHD resolution, you can easily make this TV the centerpiece of your home theater setup. It even boasts HDR, which we don’t usually see on 70-inch TVs in the sub $450 range, so it’s already got a lot going for it out of the box. While it doesn’t have any native upscaling engine to bring your usual content up to 4K, it is based on Roku TV, so you do get an excellent smart TV platform to work with, giving you access to dozens of apps and thousands of shows that you can potentially stream at 4K.

If you’re a gamer, you won’t be very enthused to know that it comes at a base refresh rate of 60Hz, although it does have motion smoothing technology that helps recreate that feeling. It’s also worth noting that some of the best TVs of 2022 also tend to run with similar tech. Similarly, while the remote doesn’t have its own microphone, you can use Google Home, Alexa, or Apple Home to control your TV, plus there’s also the Roku app, which you can get on your phone and gives you a wider variety of actions, including using Google Assistant.

Don’t get us wrong, the onn. 70-inch class is undoubtedly a budget TV, but if you’re looking for a big screen to be the centerpiece of your living room, the deal you get on the onn. from Walmart that brings it down to $448 is excellent. On the other hand, if you want something a little bit fancier, there are a lot of great Prime Day TV deals you can take advantage of, especially on Walmart’s site. These deals compete against Amazon’s second Prime Day, which Amazon calls the Prime Early Access Sale and has the same sort of discounts and exclusive deals for Prime subscribers.

