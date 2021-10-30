Why you should buy this 8-inch tablet for $69 at Walmart today

With the best Black Friday deals kicking off early this year, there’s no excuse not to get your shopping done early! If you’ve got kids on your holiday list, or if you’re planning on traveling with one this year, then you should seriously consider investing in a tablet to help keep them entertained during airport layovers, long car rides, and lazy afternoons at Grandma’s house. Right now, you can get this compact and budget-friendly Onn. 8-inch Tablet on sale at Walmart for just $69. That’s a savings of $10 off the regular price of $79 — although we doubt it’ll stick around too long. Ideal for reading, surfing the web, and staying connected on the go, find out what makes this one of the best tablets for holiday travel in 2021.

The Onn. 8-inch Tablet features a compact design with an 8-inch display that is easy for kids to hold. This tablet is also ideal for reading e-books and can be used like a Kindle to access your favorite novels and non-fiction bestsellers. Featuring 32GB of RAM and a Quad-Core Processor, this small tablet packs a punch and is powerful enough to do all of your daily tasks, including surfing the web, checking your email, chatting with friends via Skype, and more.

Not sure if this is the right tablet for your family? Check out this list of the best tablets under $100 for more budget-friendly options. If you’re looking for something with a little more power, then check out the best gaming tablets of 2021 to find a tablet that will give you more bang for more bucks.

Don’t let the kids run down the battery on your phone while you’re traveling this holiday season. Get them an easy-to-use tablet to watch videos and stay busy. Right now, order the Onn. 8-inch Tablet from Walmart for just $69 and save $10 off the regular price of $79. Got more tech items on your holiday list? Be sure to check out the other Walmart Black Friday deals going on now to get all of your shopping done before the rush.

