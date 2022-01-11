Walmart has amazing 75-inch TV deals under $700 today

If you’re looking to pick up a new TV, then these Walmart TV deals have you covered, with a minimum of $120 in savings on three different TVs: the ONN Roku TV 75″ Class, TCL 75″ Class 4-Series, and the Hisense 75″ Class 4K, all excellent TVs if you’re into the home theatre experience.

ONN Roku TV 75-inch Class — $648, was $768

If you’re looking for an excellent 4K experience on the cheap, this 75-inch Roku TV from ONN is the real deal. While not necessarily one of the major players in this space, this TV still has quite a lot going for it in terms of features. For example, along with the dozens of streaming apps you can find on this TV, you also have the near frame-less bezel, a DLED display, and wireless connectivity, which means one less wire for you to deal with. It might be a bit bare-bones compared to more expensive TVs, but if the other 75-inch TV deals are gone, this is definitely worth picking up.

TCL 75-inch Class 4-Series — $698, was $1,300

While the TLC class 4-series is very much similar to the ONN, for only $50, you get yourself the addition of HDR, along with a slightly better-known name in the TV field. It also has the addition of voice control through the remote, a better dual-band Wi-Fi, and an ethernet port if you want to connect it with a cable directly. Finally, it has a pretty intuitive home screen experience — a big plus when you have dozens if not hundreds of channels to watch from. Also, if you take the original price of $1,300 into account, the TLV Class 4-series is easily one of the best 4K TV deals you’re going to find today.

Hisense 75-inch Class 4K — $698, was $998

While being the middle-ground of the two, if you don’t consider the reduced price, the Hisense R6 has quite a few good features for the price tag. For example, it has HDR, which is great, dual-band Wi-Fi, DTS audio, and even integrations with both Alex and Google Assistant. It also has image-smoothing technology through its Motion Rate feature, which should help with face-paced action like with sports or video games. If the TLC isn’t available, this Hisense is a pretty great second option if you can pick it up.

