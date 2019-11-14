Walmart slashes $60 off these Ozark Trail tents for your holiday camping trip

Camping gives us the perfect opportunity to disconnect from this technology-driven world and reconnect with nature. Taking the whole family out this holiday season is one way you can get your kids off their gadgets and learn a thing or two about being resourceful. And if you’re going with friends, you’ll likewise be able to cozy up to one another and share stories over hot cocoa or s’mores. Right now, you can be fully geared to brave the wilderness without missing out on $60 worth of savings as Walmart slashes the prices of these two Ozark Trail tents.

Ozark Trail Base Camp Tent — $60 Off

Whether you’re going with a big group or simply want to have more space to move around, let alone store all your stuff, the Ozark Trail Base Camp tent is a solid option. This 235-square-foot tent typically fits 14 people in sleeping bags or five queen air beds while its center height of 6.5 feet lets you stand upright. Two people would take about 20 minutes to set it up and with three sewn-in room dividers, you’ll have every bit of flexibility to create up to four rooms, each with its own entrance so you can have yourself some privacy or keep your quarreling kids apart for a peaceful getaway.

This three-season tent prevents leakage with taped fly seams while guy ropes provide additional stake down points for stability in windy conditions. With 12 windows, you’ll have enough air to breathe and see nature’s unparalleled beauty. You’ll be able to reduce the clutter and keep your things organized with five convenient mesh pockets, and easy access to an extension cord through its E-Port.

Usually priced at $229, you can camp in a spacious tent for only $169 on Walmart.

Ozark Trail 28-Piece Premium Camping Combo Set — $60 Off

If you’re not planning to take up that much space, you can worry less about securing your gear with Ozark Trail’s 28-piece premium camping combo set. It includes a free-standing tent that cuts assembly time down to just five minutes and sleeps six people comfortably in sleeping bags or two queen-sized air mattresses. Sleeping bags, pillows, foam pads, and the folding camp chairs come in twos so that you’ll easily be able to relax or catch up with someone.

There are two camping towels and stuff sacks with roll-up closure provided to keep you and your things dry and protected. It may not have windows but ample ventilation is guaranteed with mesh walls, a removable rainfly, and a tent fan. And when it gets dark, you’ll still be able to see or do some exploring with the lantern. It also has a provision for an E-Port, a gear loft, nine tent stakes, and a six-compartment carry-all bag for the backpacker you are.

For the same price of $169 instead of $229 on Walmart, this 28-piece combo set from Ozark Trail instantly gears you with everything you might need on an outdoor adventure.

