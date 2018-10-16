Digital Trends
Add color and subtract $50 with this Philips Hue lighting starter kit deal

Jenifer Calle
philips hue smart home starter kit connected bulb pack 3

Philips Hue lighting has separated itself as a go-to brand for a quality smart home lighting experience. Installing hands-free devices allows you to really transform your house to a smart home. If you’ve been on the fence about adding smart bulbs to your home, now might be the right time to make the commitment.

Amazon has lowered its price on the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 10W Equivalent LED Smart Light Bulb Starter Kit. Normally priced at $150, it is now discounted to only $100. The starter kit comes with two LED smart bulbs that can be connected with the Bridge to add voice control through Wi-Fi. The smart lightbulbs are compatible with Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant.

If you haven’t upgraded your home with Amazon Echo, there’s also a bundle deal on Philips Hue’s White and Color Starter Kit, which comes with two Echo Dots for just $150. Most Echo Dots are normally priced at $49.

One of the great benefits of the Philips starter kit is that it allows you to vamp up your home with up to 16 million colors. The added color lets you switch up from sleep mode to party mode by choosing different colors to set the mood. If you were looking for ways to make your home come alive without having to hire an electrician, this starter kit is a good choice.

Another cool feature is the schedule function, which lets you preset when you want your room lights on by using the Philips Hue app. The lights can also turn off gradually during the night so that you don’t have to get up to turn them off once you’re cozy in bed.

With the holidays around the corner, you can prepare for Halloween with a spooky lighting experience. Philips Hue will convert your home to a haunted house by using apps that can sync to a scary movie or sound effects. We also covered other great products that can set the mood for any holiday or special occasion using smart home lighting and sound.

