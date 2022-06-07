Don’t miss your chance to get a 50-inch TV for $300 today

While Pioneer may be more well known for its speakers, you might be surprised to find out that they offer good TVs at great budget prices. For example, this Pioneer 50-inch LED 4K smart TV is discounted at Best Buy for just $300, down from $420, and is one of the best Best Buy TV deals going on right now.

What we appreciate about the Pioneer 50-inch is not only does it have 4K resolution but also Dolby Vision HDR, one of the better standards and something you don’t often see in a TV that’s going for just $300. Combine that with the direct-lit backlight display, and you get some pretty great contrast and colors, which, granted, is not the same as a full-lit backlight system but is pretty excellent for the asking price. The TV also supports DTS Virtual-X Sound, a good surround sound standard that will give you great audio through the TV speakers, and if you’d rather go for a soundbar or external speakers, then the TV also features HDMI ARC so you don’t have to use as many cables to get audio.

The Pioneer 50-inch LED 4K smart TV is built on the Fire TV smart platform, so you get all the expected quality and content you would from Amazon, from the dozens of streaming apps to Amazon’s services, assuming you’re subscribed to them. There’s also a nice convenience in the form of a microphone on the remote so you can control the TV using voice commands. It’s also compatible with Apple AirPlay for those in the Apple ecosystem, and you even get three months of Apple TV+ for free if you’re a new subscriber, making it one of our better TV deals. We also appreciate that it has good parental controls for kids, which is a must if you have little ones running around.

While the Pioneer 50-inch isn’t breaking any molds, it gives you some excellent features for the discounted $300 price from Best Buy and is certainly worth picking up if you want a 4K, 50-inch smart TV on a budget. Alternatively, if you’re going to push the limits of your home theater system, check out our 70-inch TV deals for something truly massive.

Editors' Recommendations