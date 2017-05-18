Get huge savings of 62 percent on this Pocket Size Anker Bluetooth Speaker

Not all “portable” speakers are all that portable, so the truly tiny stature of this Pocket-Size Anker Bluetooth Speaker actually makes it stand out from the crowd. The impressively compact speaker, currently discounted by 62 percent on Amazon, is cube-shaped and about the size of a ring box, making it easy to throw in a spare backpack pouch or even your pocket.

This Anker speaker offers complete compatibility, easily pairing with smartphones, tablets, laptops, and more via Bluetooth or near-field communication (NFC). You can also hook up your non-Bluetooth devices such as MP3 players using the included auxiliary cable. With Bluetooth 3.0, the speaker easily pairs with any Bluetooth-enabled device versions 2.1 and above. The speaker can pair with your favorite device within a 10-meter range, offering you flexibility to place the speaker anywhere you like.

This model offers both long play time and fast recharging, blasting out 12 hours of music at 80 percent volume on a single charge, which is about three times as long as speakers of similar size. When a recharge is needed, you can do so in just 3 hours using the included Micro USB cable.

The speaker delivers high-definition sound using a 3-watt audio driver and a passive subwoofer. These work together to provide ultra-full sound quality with a robust bass that can fill any room with crystal-clear audio.

The stylish speaker is black with well-placed blue accents. With this purchase you get the Anker Bluetooth speaker, a 2.3-foot Micro USB charging cable, a 2.3-foot AUX to Micro USB audio cable, welcome guide, and Anker’s 18-month warranty complete with customer service.

This Pocket Size Anker Bluetooth Speaker normally retails for $40 but for a limited time is discounted to just $15 on Amazon, providing a savings of $25 (62 percent).

