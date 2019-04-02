Digital Trends
Amazon drops price on this uber-popular Instant Pot, cheapest since Black Friday

Jenifer Calle
By
popular instant pot lowest price amazon duo 60

Preparing meals with an Instant Pot is the new cooking trend that’ll have you rushing to get your own programmable cooker. This popular kitchen device is built to make fixing your meals conveniently faster. If you head over to Amazon right now, you’ll find the device discounted over 30 percent off. The only deal that tops this is its Black Friday offer of a further $10 less. Don’t wait another eight months before taking advantage of this sweet deal.

The Instant Pot Duo 7-In-1 Multi-Use Programmable Cooker normally retails at $100, but Amazon is discounting it by $31, bringing the price down to just $69. It helps speed up cooking by up to six times because it removes the need to use other kitchen appliances. This particular model replaces 7 kitchen appliances. It functions as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, it sautés and sears, and it’s a yogurt maker and warmer all-in-one. Best of all, it uses up to 70 percent less energy.

One of the biggest advantages of having an Instant Pot is being able to produce more nutritious healthy meals. It comes with built-in programs for cooking soups or broths, stews, and chili for a healthier choice of at-home meals. And it only requires you to prep up your food, and then simply plopping everything in there to let it cook. The safety features on the IP is great because you don’t have to keep a watchful eye on your food.

It might seem intimidating to use but the built-in programs, including rice, steam, slow cook, and keep warm, make it super to use for beginners in the kitchen. And it even includes three temperatures for sauté mode and three temperatures for slow cook to permit greater flexibility. Afterward, keeping the three-ply stainless steel bottom inner pot clean is super easy. When you purchase this Instant Pot it includes a stainless steel steam rack with handle, a rice paddle, a soup spoon, a measuring cup, and a recipe book.

Still not sure if you’re ready to take the plunge? We’ve written about which IP to buy, frequent issues that arise, and have even experimented with an Instant Pot-inspired Thanksgiving dinner. Plus there are plenty of recipes to find online directly from the Instant Pot Facebook page so you can get started with delicious new recipes.

