Amazon has these Beats wireless headphones on sale for up to $120 off

Headphones allow us to take our music on the go and enjoy it the way it is meant to sound with less noise seeping through the earcups. They make it easier to focus on your current task and play whatever you want without bothering anyone. Since nobody wants to be entangled in wires, it is worth looking into wireless variants. Right now, you can get fashionable and functional pairs from Beats by Dr. Dre and keep your wallet healthy, too. Amazon has the Powerbeats 3 and Beats Solo 3 on sale with price cuts of up to $120.

Powerbeats 3 — $80 ($120 Off)

Beats by Dr. Dre was acquired by Apple five years ago, and the Powerbeats 3 is the first to be outfitted with Apple’s proprietary W1 chip, which guarantees both iOS and Android users an optimized battery that can last up to 12 hours and provides its Bluetooth tech with a longer reach. Those loyal to iOS are rewarded with the promise of instant and seamless pairing. With a single cable connecting both earpieces and adjustable ear hooks, these are obviously not true wireless earbuds like Apple’s Airpods, but the cable does prevent you from losing your investment, especially in situations where a lot of vertical movement is involved.

Wireless freedom means not being tethered to your device and so most of the controls you’ll need are located on the in-line remote and mic. You’ll also find the RemoteTalk feature that enables you to adjust the volume, play music, take calls, or activate Siri, while the power button just hides atop the oblong units. Since the Powerbeats 3 was designed to equip fitness junkies, it is sweat resistant so you’ll have no issue taking this with you to the gym or on a run. As for sound, the Beats brand is known for its punchy bass so if hip-hop is your main jam, you’ll find yourself right at home.

You can skim through our in-depth review for more details and once you’re ready to work out in style, you can score the Powerbeats 3 from Amazon for just $80 instead of $200.

Beats Solo 3 — $195 ($105 Off)

If you need a battery that would stretch past 12 hours, the Beats Solo 3 steps up and guarantees up to 40 hours of playtime with the same W1 chip embedded in the Powerbeats 3. And if that still doesn’t cut it, a mere five-minute charge will get you three more hours of playback. On the off chance, there is no socket available you can simply do it old school and opt for a wired connection with the 3.5mm RemoteTalk cable included. Whatever happens, you’ll be able to tune in to your favorite playlist and somehow cancel out the hubbub around you.

iOS users can reap the perks of a faultless connection and also activate Siri through the W1 chip, but wireless freedom is also available with any Bluetooth compatible device. That said, even Android users can rock the Beats Solo 3 for music, podcasts, or calls. On-ear multifunction controls are readily accessible on the right earcup and, to boost its portability, the earcups can be folded into a handful. The adjustable headband and the cushioned earcups generally make for a snug fit.

Bassheads will love this stylish pair of headphones for its capacity to pump out the low end of the audio spectrum. And everyone can appreciate Amazon’s $105 discount that drops its $300 list price to a more feasible $195.

