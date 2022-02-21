Best Presidents Day gaming PC deals 2022 — from $500

The Presidents Day sales are in full swing and that means great discounts on all manners of products. Right now, the Presidents Day Gaming PC sales are looking pretty sweet with some great offers on Lenovo, HP, and Alienware systems. Whatever your budget, there’s something here for you. Read on while we guide you through the best deals.

Best Presidents Day Gaming PC Deals

HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop — $500, was $650

Lenovo Legion Tower 5i Gaming Desktop — $1,100, was $1,300

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop — $1,400, was $1,800

HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop — $500, was $650

Why Buy

Ideal budget gaming system

Reliable brand

Has all the basics

Looks subtle

If you’re looking for cheap yet cheerful, the HP Pavilion range of gaming desktops is always a good option. This system offers all the basics you could need without ever costing a fortune. During sales, that makes them even more appealing. Ideally suited if you’re on a budget or looking to buy a gaming system for a younger member of the family, it has it all for the price. That includes an AMD Ryzen 3 5300G processor. AMD is generally great value for processors when gaming, offering a lot of power in their price range. Alongside that is a perfectly reasonable 8GB of memory. While hardcore gamers may prefer 16GB, 8GB is enough for playing the latest games on a lower resolution and that combines well with the other hardware included here.

All gaming systems need a dedicated graphics card, and the HP Pavilion offers an AMD Radeon RX 5500 graphics card. Not quite as mighty as something from Nvidia, it’s still good enough to play games on lower resolutions or with the detail level turned down. As well as that, you get a 256GB SSD hard drive. That’s sufficient for installing a few of the latest games but you may need to consider being careful what you choose to install.

A budget system, the HP Pavilion offers all the basics you need. It even comes with a wired mouse and keyboard to get you started. Its black chassis with green details looks cool too, and it doesn’t take up much room in your study or dorm. An ideal demonstration of how you don’t have to spend a fortune to enjoy PC gaming, the HP Pavilion is the ideal starting point if you’ve always wanted to see what PC gaming is like but you don’t want to spend a fortune.

Lenovo Legion Tower 5i Gaming Desktop — $1,100, was $1,300

Why Buy

Extensive storage space

Looks cool

Reliable brand

Dependable specifications

From one of the best gaming desktop manufacturers, you know you can trust the Lenovo Legion Tower 5i. It offers a dependable range of specifications that mean you get a great system for less. It looks pretty cool too thanks to a sleek and subtle yet stylish design that’s sure to captivate your attention and look good in your den. Under the hood, it has an Intel Core i7 processor that should be able to handle all the latest games without much of a problem. In addition, it has the increasingly necessary amount of memory — 16GB — to ensure it can multi-task with style and without a problem when playing games at a decent resolution.

Graphics card-wise, the Lenovo Tower 5i has an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super graphics card. That’s not quite as respectable as a GeForce 30-series card but it’s still worth your time, especially in this price range. It can still cope with the latest games if you turn the detail down a little or limit the FPS. Alongside that is the Lenovo Legion Tower 5i’s standout feature — storage space. Remarkably, it has two hard drives. It has 256GB of SSD storage for your operating system and your most important games that rely on speed. Then, it has a 1TB regular hard drive for storing files, media, and other content so you have plenty of space spare.

It’s a really useful feature that we wish more desktop PCs took advantage of as it gives you so much more flexibility. Particularly if you’re looking for a gaming PC that you also use for work purposes, the Lenovo Legion Tower 5i allows you to split the two well. It’s an ideal all-rounder for most gaming fans right down to its plethora of USB 3.1 ports — four in all.

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop — $1,400, was $1800

Why Buy

Great specifications

Stylish looks

Future-proofed

Great cooling system

The Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop is a pretty sweet rig. Alienware is always a reliable brand in the gaming desktop and laptop world and the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop demonstrates why it’s worth your time. It has almost everything you could need for playing the latest games with little to no slowdown. That includes its AMD Ryzen 7 5800 processor. One of the latest AMD processors, it’s able to keep up with even the fastest of games, ensuring you’re good to go for a while to come. The rest of the system is suitably well balanced to complement the processor too. It has 16GB of memory which is the ideal amount for gaming, while there’s also an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. Not quite the fastest of the GeForce RTX 30-series, it’s still more than good enough for you to do pretty much anything you could need to do. You’ll be fine to play many games at a high resolution or detail rate.

The Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop also offers up to 512GB of SSD storage. While many gaming systems scrimp on hard drive space leaving you to swap installs of games regularly, 512GB should keep most players happy as they can have a few different games installed at once without a problem. The case for the desktop also looks great while having some smart features under the hood.

This includes features like Precision Boost 2 which accelerates performance for intense workloads and automatically boosts CPU clock speeds too. It also offers a great thermal design with quad 10mm copper heat pipes, which means you get the best cooling system possible no matter how hard you’re gaming. Better airflow means better performance and more longevity from your components. Everything about the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop is designed with convenience and high performance in mind.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations