PlayStation 5 owners should check Walmart, one of the most reliable sources of discounts on PS5 games, for any offers that catch their eye. There are discounts on a wide variety of titles, including $40 price cuts for Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla and Marvel’s Avengers that bring their price down to just $20, and a $30 reduction for Demon’s Souls that lowers its price to $39. If you’re interested in any of Walmart’s deals for PlayStation 5 games, you should finalize your purchase right away as there’s no telling when stock will run out.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla — $20, was $60

In the latest chapter of Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed series, lead a group of Vikings in a quest for glory in England’s Dark Ages. Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla features gameplay that captures the Vikings as a devastating and relentless force, through a combat system that lets you dual-wield weapons as you hack and slash your way through your enemies. There’s no shortage of things to do in this open-world adventure, including raids, building your settlement, and even joining drinking contests. Meanwhile, every choice you make affects the growth of your character and your clan’s settlement. With an engaging story, memorable gameplay, and an organic world, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla is included in Digital Trends’ best PS5 games. You can purchase it from Walmart for just $20, after a $40 discount to its original price of $60.

Marvel’s Avengers — $20, was $60

Assemble the Earth’s mightiest heroes in Marvel’s Avengers, an epic action-adventure game by Square Enix that features an original, character-driven story with both single-player and multiplayer modes. Unlock powerful skills and new gear for heroes such as Thor, Hulk, Black Widow, Ms. Marvel, Iron Man, and Captain America who are joined by Kate Bishop, Hawkeye, and Black Panther, as well as Spider-Man, who was added to the game as PS5-exclusive DLC. Marvel’s Avengers is available from Walmart at $40 off, which reduces its price to $20 from its original price of $60. Once you’ve purchased the game, you might want to check out our character guide on the best builds for each hero.

Demon’s Souls — $39, was $69

Demon’s Souls for the PlayStation 5 is one of Digital Trends’ best video game remakes, as it captured the essence of the PlayStation 3 classic while taking advantage of the next-generation hardware with stunning visuals and various quality-of-life improvements to the original release. The game is the true origin of the Dark Souls formula, which has spawned the likes of Bloodborne and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Take control of a lone warrior as you try to liberate the kingdom of Boletaria from hordes of demons in a brutally difficult quest that challenges even the most hardcore of players. You can also go up against other players around the world in PvP combat, or get help from your friends in co-operative play. Demon’s Souls, one of the best PS5 exclusives, is on sale from Walmart for just $39, after a $30 discount to the game’s original price of $69.

