  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Check out Walmart for these PS5 game deals starting at $20 today

Aaron Mamiit
By

The PlayStation 5 is the hottest item in today’s gaming deals, and for those who already own the console, you should always be on the lookout for PS5 game deals. Retailers are offering different discounts for PS5 games with their PlayStation deals and video game deals, which will let you build up your gaming library for the next-generation platform.

PlayStation 5 owners should check Walmart, one of the most reliable sources of discounts on PS5 games, for any offers that catch their eye. There are discounts on a wide variety of titles, including $40 price cuts for Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla and Marvel’s Avengers that bring their price down to just $20, and a $30 reduction for Demon’s Souls that lowers its price to $39. If you’re interested in any of Walmart’s deals for PlayStation 5 games, you should finalize your purchase right away as there’s no telling when stock will run out.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla — $20, was $60

The male version of Eivor leading a group of Vikings in Assassin's Creed: Valhalla.

In the latest chapter of Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed series, lead a group of Vikings in a quest for glory in England’s Dark Ages. Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla features gameplay that captures the Vikings as a devastating and relentless force, through a combat system that lets you dual-wield weapons as you hack and slash your way through your enemies. There’s no shortage of things to do in this open-world adventure, including raids, building your settlement, and even joining drinking contests. Meanwhile, every choice you make affects the growth of your character and your clan’s settlement. With an engaging story, memorable gameplay, and an organic world, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla is included in Digital Trends’ best PS5 games. You can purchase it from Walmart for just $20, after a $40 discount to its original price of $60.

Marvel’s Avengers — $20, was $60

Black Widow, Thor, Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and Iron Man in Marvel's Avengers by Square Enix.

Assemble the Earth’s mightiest heroes in Marvel’s Avengers, an epic action-adventure game by Square Enix that features an original, character-driven story with both single-player and multiplayer modes. Unlock powerful skills and new gear for heroes such as Thor, Hulk, Black Widow, Ms. Marvel, Iron Man, and Captain America who are joined by Kate Bishop, Hawkeye, and Black Panther, as well as Spider-Man, who was added to the game as PS5-exclusive DLC. Marvel’s Avengers is available from Walmart at $40 off, which reduces its price to $20 from its original price of $60. Once you’ve purchased the game, you might want to check out our character guide on the best builds for each hero.

Demon’s Souls — $39, was $69

The protagonist of Demon's Souls going up against a massive creature.

Demon’s Souls for the PlayStation 5 is one of Digital Trends’ best video game remakes, as it captured the essence of the PlayStation 3 classic while taking advantage of the next-generation hardware with stunning visuals and various quality-of-life improvements to the original release. The game is the true origin of the Dark Souls formula, which has spawned the likes of Bloodborne and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Take control of a lone warrior as you try to liberate the kingdom of Boletaria from hordes of demons in a brutally difficult quest that challenges even the most hardcore of players. You can also go up against other players around the world in PvP combat, or get help from your friends in co-operative play. Demon’s Souls, one of the best PS5 exclusives, is on sale from Walmart for just $39, after a $30 discount to the game’s original price of $69.

More PS5 game deals

Walmart’s discounts for Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, Marvel’s Avengers, and Demon’s Souls, among other PlayStation 5 games, are very tempting, but there are more titles on sale from different retailers if you want to take a look around. To help you find your next video game purchase, we’ve gathered some of the best PS5 game deals that you can shop right now.

Call Of Duty: Vanguard (PS5)

$61 $73
Relive the horrors of World War II, with a single-player Campaign that brings together soldiers from around the world to deal with a grave threat. Multiplayer and Zombies return. more
Buy at Amazon

Hitman 3 (PlayStation 5)

$28 $60
Play as the assassin Agent 47 as you embark on a global adventure in Campaign mode. Track down your targets, and hatch a plan to take them down on the fly. more
Buy at Amazon

Death Stranding — Director's Cut (PlayStation 5)

$37 $50
Take on the role of Sam Bridges in this upgraded and expanded version of Death Stranding. Additional content includes weapons and vehicles, enemy types, locations, and extra missions. more
Buy at Amazon

Tales of Arise (PlayStation 5)

$37 $60
In the latest chapter of the Tales series, engage in a dynamic action RPG with an updated battle system and a rich story that features colorful characters and a vibrant world. more
Buy at Amazon

Deathloop (PlayStation 5)

$35 $60
Two rival assassins are trapped in a time loop on the island of Blackreef. The only way to break free is by killing eight targets before the day resets. more
Buy at Amazon

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PlayStation 5)

$50 $70
Help Ratchet and Clank defeat a robotic emperor who's aiming to conquer cross-dimensional worlds. Unleash a deadly arsenal of weapons that are brought to life by haptic feedback. more
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

OtterBox warns customers about OtterSpot battery swelling

Razer gaming mouse deals drop prices to as low as $35

Razer Viper Ultimate sitting on a desk.

Best Microsoft Office deals for February 2022

1173577 autosave v1 2 office 365 free eduction 0001

Best pressure cooker deals for February 2022

Ninja Foodi XL Pressure Cooker on a kitchen countertop.

How to make money fast in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

A trainer holding a glowing Pokéball.

Best iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro deals for February 2022

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro

Best Garmin watch deals for February 2022

An orange Garmin Instinct smartwatch being shown on a wrist.

Best iPhone 11 deals for February 2022

iphone 11

Best robot vacuum deals for February 2022

Roborock S6Pure Robot vacuum and mop in living room.

Best generator deals for February 2022

Pulsar G12KBN-SG Heavy Duty Portable Dual Fuel Generator

Best Amazon Echo deals for February 2022

The 55 best movies on Amazon Prime Video (February 2022)

Charlie Day and Jenny Slate in I Want You Back.

The 50 Best Movies on Netflix Right Now (February 2022)

The heroes of Fistful of Vengeance circle up while surrounded by attackers.