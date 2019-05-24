Digital Trends
Deals

Qustodio drops prices 10% on premium parental control software plans

William Hank
By

Kids can be hard enough to keep tabs on in real life, and the pervasiveness of smartphones among offspring has parents especially worried over their children’s content consumption. Thankfully, a plethora of parental control options exist, from free software to monthly or annual pay-per-device plans. Qustodio offers both, and ahead of Memorial Day, they’re offering a 10% price drop on all three of their premium parental control software plans. With school almost out for summer, now is a prime time to keep your children in check and protect your own peace of mind with Qustodio.

Qustodio is an established player in the parental control software sphere, and we’ve previously deemed their app among the best in the business. Qustodio’s easy-to-access signup flow will get you started for free in no time, however the cost-free option is limited to just one device. For additional devices, Qustodio offers three premium plans, protecting up to 5, 10, or 15 devices, now for just $55, $97, and $138-per-year, respectively. A motherlode of monitoring and management features help parents keep kids’ online experience safe and suitable. Smart web filters block pornography and other inappropriate content, even in private mode, while games and apps are also able to be blocked or restricted. Social networks like Facebook, Instagram, and others may be monitored as well, keeping your kids’ content consumption at suitable levels. Location tracking means you’ll never lose tabs on your child, and a built-in panic button offers them an emergency outlet in any event of trouble.

Safety may be the key component in parental control software, but screen time monitoring is paramount for parents, as well. Despite research suggesting the screen time scare may be overblown, many parents still oppose excessive time spent on digital devices. Qustodio quiets these concerns with an online dashboard designed to monitor screen time across multiple channels, including social networks, games, and apps. Set custom daily screen time limits to adjust content consumption on weekends, or allow additional screen time after certain hours. Qustodio also lets users with Android devices see who your child texts and calls most, as well as create and maintain a list of blocked contacts, giving parents the peace of mind they deserve.

Kids are constantly finding ways to get themselves in trouble, and the tech-centric world we live in has only made it easier. Qustodio’s parental control software quashes concerns, and enables a safer, more suitable digital world for our children. For what is likely less than the cost of whatever hot new gadget that your child just has to have, it sure makes for a safe bet.

Concerned about your kids’ content consumption? Check out our best parental control apps and best cell phones for kids, plus ongoing Memorial Day deals.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Don't Miss

The best Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals: Everything you need to know
sleep number 360 smart bed ces 2017 2
Deals

Best Memorial Day smart mattress sales from Sleep Number, Beautyrest, and more

Memorial Day is one of the best holidays when it comes to online sales. If you're looking for a new mattress, a smart mattress may be right for you. Check out some of the best Memorial Day smart mattress sales of the year to take your smart…
Posted By Amanda DePerro
Deals

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for May 2019

Looking to score Nintendo's latest console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals, including discounts on bundles that feature must-have games like Super Mario Odyssey, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
Posted By Lucas Coll
what is prime pantry amazon day packages 3
Deals

Amazon Memorial Day sale: Apple Watch, Surface Pro, and 4K TV Deals

Amazon is discounting a number of different items. Smartwatches, tablets, 4K TVs, smart home devices, and laptops are all getting discounts to stay competitive with prices from Walmart and Best Buy.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Let our Memorial Day guide help you throw a successful three-day weekend.
Deals

Best Memorial Day sales 2019: Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart drop discounts

If you're looking to save big on some shiny new stuff for Memorial Day 2019, we've gathered everything you need to know into one place. Find out where to save the most money before the summer hits its stride.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
instant film cameras fujifilm bundle deals instax camera featured
Deals

Kick off summer 2019 with these Fujifilm Instax instant camera bundle deals

Looking for an instant film camera by Fujifilm? These upgraded instant mini cameras will inspire you to use an instant camera to take selfies. We've rounded up a list of some of the best instant cameras by Fujifilm on Amazon.
Posted By Karen Tumbokon
best smartwatches apple watch series 3
Deals

Make some time for the best smartwatch deals for May 2019

Smartwatches make your life easier by sending alerts right on your wrist. Many also provide fitness-tracking features. So if you're ready to take the plunge into wearables and want to save money, read on for the best smartwatch deals for…
Posted By Lucas Coll
best buy arlo security camera spring deals pro system 04
Smart Home

Amazon Memorial Day sale: $210 off Arlo Pro wireless security camera kit

Weatherproof and wireless, the Arlo Pro security camera gives you the freedom to monitor any area or room inside or outside your home. Amazon dropped the price of the Arlo Pro HD security camera kit that includes everything you need.
Posted By Bruce Brown
august smart lock memorial day deal amazon featured
Smart Home

Amazon Memorial Day deal drops price of August Smart Lock for homes to just $99

Smart lock are a strong start to any smart home security system. Now, in Amazon’s Memorial Day deal, score an August Smart Lock for the low price of just $99, down from $150. Lock in this deal now and start your summer off smart.
Posted By William Hank
harman kardon allure smart speaker sale dell
Deals

Dell slashes price on this JBL Harman Kardon Allure smart speaker

Dell has knocked $135 off the Harman Kardon Allure, but there's a catch: There's a limited amount of stock available, so those wanting to scoop up one on the cheap will need to act fast.
Posted By Josh Levenson
amazon warehouse tour fulfillment center danbo feat
Deals

The best Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals: Everything you need to know

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is still a few months off, but it's never too early to start preparing. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what to expect this year.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
nordstrom memorial day sale half year smart garden
Deals

Nordstrom Memorial Day Sale: Save up to 50% on Bose electronics and more

Scouring the internet for some Memorial Day sales this weekend? Don't miss out on Nordstrom's Half Yearly Sale. The site is marking down thousands of products, including electronics, kitchen appliances, and of course high-end luxury…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
lg c9 oled tv review 321532
Deals

The Best 4K TV deals for Memorial Day: Vizio, Samsung, and LG get discounts

Credit cards at the ready — there's a massive sale on 4K TVs to celebrate Memorial Day, and with pricing starting as low as $230 for a 40-inch and $330 for a 55-inch, there's bound to be something for everyone.
Posted By Josh Levenson
Samsung 2019 Q90
Deals

Take a gander at the best 4K smart TV deals for May 2019

A good 4K smart TV is the only way to enjoy all your favorite shows, movies, and games in glorious Ultra HD. We've got the best 4K TV deals, including a few Memorial Day weekend offers, right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll
walmart offers sweet deals on owlet smart sock 2 baby monitor mobicam multi purpose wi fi video monitoring system 3
Smart Home

Walmart offers sweet deals on Owlet Smart Sock 2 baby monitor

Parenting is an amazing experience, but wondering how newborns and infants are at night can be nerve-wracking. Baby monitors can ease some of the stress by letting you check on the baby without entering the room.
Posted By Bruce Brown