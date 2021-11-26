Deals like this hardly ever happen — this Razer gaming chair Black Friday deal knocks the price down from $499 to $349, saving you $150 right now. Considering that Razer makes some of the best gaming chairs on the market, this is a steal that is difficult to pass up. With a number of features that make it a great offer, this chair definitely makes one of the best Black Friday gaming chair deals — and you know it won’t be available for long. The products with the best value always quickly sell out, so it’s best to jump on it right now and buy this chair before it goes. Shopping sooner rather than later saves you $150 and gets you a fantastic gaming chair to enjoy over the holidays.

Buy Now

Today’s best Razer gaming chair Black Friday deal

Why Buy:

Ultra-comfortable, complete with an ergonomic design and high-density foam cushions

This is a durable chair that can support up to 299 pounds, engineered to fit every gamer

Attached memory foam head cushion makes long gaming sessions easy on your neck

A healthy option for your spine thanks to the high-quality lumbar support system that is fully adjustable

Gaming chairs, and computer chairs in general, are a second home to many of us — especially in this day and age. Whether you spend time in front of the computer for pleasure, for work, or for educational purposes, one thing is for sure: Your back takes a beating if you’re sitting down for hours on end. Standing up once an hour to take a quick walk around the room certainly helps, but one sure-fire way to keep your back happy is to invest in a good gaming chair, and Razer makes some of the best gaming chairs on the market. You can tell at first glance that this is a premium product, what with the elegant multi-layered faux leather that covers this chair and protects it from wear and tear, and the design that suits a gaming room just as well as it fits in an office. Optimized for gamers who play for hours on end, this Razer Iskur gaming chair utilizes various features in order to be as comfortable as it can be. Equally important: It promotes spinal health, something we should all think about if sitting at the desk is a common occurrence.

Multiple factors play into how comfortable this chair really is. First of all, the cushions are made of high-density foam. They’re thick and dense, giving plenty of support all around. Some gaming chairs don’t excel at being soft enough to sit on for hours, but this one feels more like an armchair than a computer chair, and that is most definitely a good thing. The cushions slightly bend to match your posture, so after sitting in this chair for a while, you’ll find it feels just right and suits the curve of your back. This is made easier through the ergonomic lumbar support system Razer installed in this chair. There’s a built-in lumbar curve that you can fully adjust to match your exact needs. It aligns to your spine, helps your posture, and helps prevent back pain even during long gaming sessions.

It’s not just the backrest that is adjustable — the 4D armrests are yours to tailor to your needs as well. You can change their angle, height, and move them forwards and backward as required. This, in turn, helps keep your arms straight and relieves some pressure off your shoulders and neck. As for the chair itself, it can handle a fair amount of pressure: It was engineered to carry up to 299 pounds without issues. Thanks to the adjustable height, this means that you can buy this chair for every gamer, short and tall, and rest easy knowing that their back will feel better than ever this holiday season — and for the years to come.

Buy Now

Should you shop this Razer gaming chair Black Friday deal or wait until Cyber Monday?

Black Friday deals come and go and Cyber Monday rolls around quickly enough, bringing with it hope for new offers. Be that as it may, the best deals usually appear on Black Friday, and Cyber Monday is — for many retailers — a chance to sell off the products that were not snatched by the first wave of shoppers. In other words, Cyber Monday may not bring any bigger savings than the (already huge) $150 discount this chair has received.

For a high-quality gaming chair that will likely last you for years, $349 is a fantastic price. What this means is simple — this is one of the best Black Friday deals that will not stay up for long. Due to various supply shortages, many retailers only have a limited stock of these big-ticket items that many people are searching for this holiday season. As this is one of them, it’s better to go ahead and buy this chair now while supplies last.

There is no danger in shopping early. Best Buy has an extended return policy for the holidays. If you happen to find a better deal around Cyber Monday, you can always cancel this order or return the chair at no extra cost. On the other hand, if you wait, you may only get this chair on backorder — which means you may not get it in time for the holidays. Shop risk-free and get this fantastic chair today before others get it first.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations