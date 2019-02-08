Digital Trends
REI drops prices on Suunto, Fitbit, and Garmin Fenix smartwatches

Jacob Kienlen
When it comes to smartwatches, the first brand that usually comes to mind is Apple. However, the Apple Watch isn’t the only option on the market right now — and it’s certainly not the best outdoor smartwatch available. If you’re looking for a rugged outdoor companion to add to your wrist, whether for exercise or adventures, REI has you covered with some great deals. Garmin, Fitbit, and Suunto smartwatches have all been discounted for a limited time during the REI Winter clearance sale.

It may be difficult to pass up discounts of up to 50-percent on fitness smartwatches, but this REI sale is also offering great savings on top outdoor clothing brands. Everything from Nike to The North Face has been discounted during this February Blowout sale. But if all you care about are the smartwatch deals going on now, here are some of the best ones we’ve found:

Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch — $30 off

garmin vivoactive 3 review 15067
Lee Crane/Digital Trends

If you’re looking for a decent fitness smartwatch that isn’t the Apple Watch or Fitbit Versa, the Garmin Vivoactive 3 is a solid option. It can track steps, heart rate, calories burned, and sleep via your wrist. It also comes with built-in GPS, which allows for more accurate activity tracking. With more than 15 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps, the Vivoactive 3 is a great companion to have for yoga, running, snowboarding, swimming, strength training, and golf. Water resistance up to 50 meters and 8 days of battery life provide the peace of mind of knowing that you can take it just about anywhere without having to recharge or avoid getting wet.

Normally priced at $270, the Garmin Vivoactive 3 is on sale for $240 at REI for a limited time.

Suunto Ambit 3 Vertical GPS Watch — $265 off

Suunto Ambit3
Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

Though this Suunto watch comes with a wide variety of features, it was designed with trail runners in mind. The Ambit 3 tracks steps, calories burned, heart rate, and offers water resistance up to 100 meters. With a built-in altimeter, you can follow the altitude profile of your route while hiking or running up mountains. It also includes route navigation, allowing you to mark waypoints along whatever path you take so you can trace your way back. As a fitness watch, you can also track speed, distance, and pace to keep tabs on your progress.

Normally priced at $519, the Suunto Abit 3 GPS Watch is down to just $254 at REI after a 51-percent discount.

Garmin Fenix 5 Performer Bundle — $143 off

rei sale garmin fitbit gopro fenix 5 performer bundle

Though this smartwatch bundle is a bit more expensive than the other options on our list, what you get makes it worth it. We actually gave the Garmin Fenix 5X a perfect 10 out of 10, and though the Fenix 5 doesn’t come with all of the same features, it’s still a really great outdoor watch. This bundle combines a state-of-the-art multisport GPS heart rate monitor with an HRM-Tri heart rate chest strap to bring very accurate fitness tracking. The built-in GPS, altimeter, and overall rugged design make it a great outdoor adventure companion.

Normally priced at $570, this smartwatch bundle is available for just $427 at REI during its winter clearance sale.

Fitbit Charge 3 — $20 off

Fitbit Charge 3 Review
Brenda Stolyar/Digital Trends

Though many of the watches on sale at REI have more of an outdoor focus, there is one fitness tracker that stands out — the Fitbit Charge 3. The latest watch in the Fitbit Charge line, the Charge 3 offers upgraded activity tracking, water resistance up to 50 meters, and all of the great fitness metrics you’d expect from a Fitbit. It’s also one of the most affordable smartwatch options on our list, coming in at just $130.

Normally priced at $150, the Fitbit Charge 3 is available for just $130 right now.

More Smartwatch Deals

We featured some of the best smartwatch deals going on during the REI winter sale above, but those aren’t the only deals available. If you’re looking for something a little bit more affordable, or just didn’t like the options we provided, we’ve gathered all of the rest of the smartwatch deals into one convenient list. Though you can always check out the entire sale for yourself if you have time.

Looking for more tech deals? Find smartwatch deals, Apple Watch deals, Fitbit alternatives, and more from our curated deals page.

