REI slashes prices on tents, backpacks, and gear for its Outlet sale

When it comes to outdoor gear, gadgets, and garments, there is really only one retailer you should be worrying about — REI. Not only does it house brands like Osprey, Hydro Flask, MSR, and Oakley, it also offers extremely generous discounts on all of those products from time to time. As we approach the last hurrahs of summer, now is a great time to nab some sweet savings on all of the outdoor gear you realized you needed while you were out on the trail. REI Outlet, in particular, provides hundreds of great backpacks, tents, hammocks, and jackets at affordable prices year-round, and with the REI Outlet sale going on right now, those prices have dropped as much as 70 percent.

From now until Monday, August 13, you can find handpicked gear at ridiculously low prices from REI. Stock flies off the shelves rather quickly, so if you’re interested in something, don’t hesitate — it could be gone by tomorrow.

This sale is pretty massive, so in an effort to help you navigate the best savings, we put together a list of our top picks to get you started. If you’re looking for something more specific, however, feel free to dive right into the sale and explore for yourself.

Whether you’re camping with your family, friends, or by yourself, the tent is going to be your home base. There are many things you need to consider when buying a tent, however. If you’re going to be doing a lot of hiking and moving around, you need something light and portable that won’t slow you down. Whereas if you’re housing three to four people at a single campsite, you likely want something a little bit more heavy-duty. Whatever you need, you won’t find better deals on name-brand tents than what REI has right now.

When you’re hiking or just going back to school, your backpack will either be your best friend or your worst enemy. You need a pack that can carry all of the gear you need without slowing you down, which as it turns out, is very difficult to find. The top brands featured in this sale, like Osprey and Black Diamond, are offering some pretty serious saving for anyone looking for a reliable pack. You can save up to 70 percent on hiking backpacks, day packs, and just plain old backpacks from now until August 13.

Looking for more cool stuff? Find cheap camping gear and more from our curated deals page, or follow us on Twitter for the latest savings.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

