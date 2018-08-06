REI slashes prices on tents, backpacks, and gear for its Outlet sale

When it comes to outdoor gear, gadgets, and garments, there is really only one retailer you should be worrying about — REI. Not only does it house brands like Osprey, Hydro Flask, MSR, and Oakley, it also offers extremely generous discounts on all of those products from time to time. As we approach the last hurrahs of summer, now is a great time to nab some sweet savings on all of the outdoor gear you realized you needed while you were out on the trail. REI Outlet, in particular, provides hundreds of great backpacks, tents, hammocks, and jackets at affordable prices year-round, and with the REI Outlet sale going on right now, those prices have dropped as much as 70 percent.
From now until Monday, August 13, you can find handpicked gear at ridiculously low prices from REI. Stock flies off the shelves rather quickly, so if you’re interested in something, don’t hesitate — it could be gone by tomorrow.
The best REI Outlet deals
This sale is pretty massive, so in an effort to help you navigate the best savings, we put together a list of our top picks to get you started. If you’re looking for something more specific, however, feel free to dive right into the sale and explore for yourself.
- Hydro Flask products — 50 percent off
- Mountain Hardware Sleeping Bags — 25 percent off
- Oakley Sunglasses — Up to 70 percent off
- CamelBack 3-liter Hydration Pack — $31 off
- MSR FreeLite 3 Tent — $201 off
- Osprey Comet Pack — $28 off
- Gregory Alpinisto 50 Pack — $154 off
- Biolite Wood Burning CampStove — $52 off
The best tents on sale
Whether you’re camping with your family, friends, or by yourself, the tent is going to be your home base. There are many things you need to consider when buying a tent, however. If you’re going to be doing a lot of hiking and moving around, you need something light and portable that won’t slow you down. Whereas if you’re housing three to four people at a single campsite, you likely want something a little bit more heavy-duty. Whatever you need, you won’t find better deals on name-brand tents than what REI has right now.
Our picks
- MSR FreeLite 3 Tent — $201 off
- MSR Flylite 2-person Shelter — $245 off
- Big Agnes Fly Creek Tent — $88 off
- Kelty Camp Cabin 4 Tent — $69 off
- Big Agnes Rattlesnake SL 2 Tent — $70 off
The best backpacks on sale
When you’re hiking or just going back to school, your backpack will either be your best friend or your worst enemy. You need a pack that can carry all of the gear you need without slowing you down, which as it turns out, is very difficult to find. The top brands featured in this sale, like Osprey and Black Diamond, are offering some pretty serious saving for anyone looking for a reliable pack. You can save up to 70 percent on hiking backpacks, day packs, and just plain old backpacks from now until August 13.
Our picks
- Gregory Alpinisto 50 Pack — $154 off
- Osprey Parsec Pack — $23 off
- Osprey Comet Pack — $28 off
- Black Diamond Nitro 26 Pack — $70 off
- CamelBack 3-liter Hydration Pack — $31 off
Looking for more cool stuff? Find cheap camping gear and more from our curated deals page, or follow us on Twitter for the latest savings.
Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Editors' Recommendations
- REI Anniversary Sale: Up to 30% off Garmin, Patagonia, The North Face, and more
- Tread lightly: Here’s the best ultralight backpacking gear in existence
- Here are the 5 best Fourth of July sales you won’t want to miss
- 5 Memorial Day sales that might have slipped under your radar
- The nearly perfect Garmin Fenix 5 GPS smartwatch is now on sale for $100 off