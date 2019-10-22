There are few things better than getting a professional massage, but many people don’t have the time and/or money to get them regularly. Purchasing a high-quality massage chair for your home can give you professional-grade massages in the comfort of your own home on a regular basis. After all of the hustle and bustle of the upcoming holidays, a massage chair may be the perfect addition to your home. Right now, Amazon has slashed the price on the very popular Relaxonchair Full Body Zero Gravity Shiatsu Massage Chair with built-in hear and air massage system. The original price for the chair is $2,899, and the sale price is $1,699 for a total savings of $1,200 (41%).

The Relaxonchair is an entry-level massage chair that packs many of the features of more expensive name-brand chairs at a fraction of the price. This chair is recommended for casual users as well as chronic pain sufferers.

When it comes to massage chairs, there are three types of track designs: L-Track, S-Track, and Hybrid Track. The kind of track refers to the shape of the path that the rollers of the chair follow during the massage. While some chairs are either L-Track or S-Track, the Relaxonchair is Hybrid Track, which means it combines the best features of the L-Track and S-Track. Thus, the rollers follow the natural curvature of the body’s spine while also extending down to the glutes and thighs.

One of the most advanced features of this chair is the 3D body scan. Before the massage begins, the chair scans your back and makes adjustments to its rollers to ensure that they hit all of your pressure points during the massage.

The Relaxonchair is also zero-gravity, which enhances the massage experience by reclining the user in a position in which the knees are slightly above the heart. This body position allows the weight of your body to press down upon the rollers and thus provides a deeper massage. This chair offers three different zero-g seating positions, which sets it apart from its competitors.

The chair also offers an intense deep-tissue massage setting. While not everyone wants a massage on the most robust setting, chronic pain sufferers will likely enjoy the intensity of this feature. It is also important to note that there are multiple massage type settings, including kneading, tapping, and kneading + tapping. There are also four pre-programmed massages routines built into the chair, which are deep tissue, relaxation, rejuvenate, and stretch. There is also an air massage mode which utilizes airbags that are inside of the chair. All of the different settings can be changed from the remote that comes with the chair.

The Relaxonchair also features two heating elements, which is an added bonus for this chair if you like heat. There is, however, no way to control the temperature, so your options are either heat on or heat off.

There are calf and foot massage features with this chair as well. The calf massage utilizes airbags, and the foot massage uses rollers.

Overall this massage chair is an excellent buy for anyone who wants an entry-level massage chair in their home. While it is not a name-brand chair, it provides many of the features that well-known brand chairs have at a fraction of the price. With the significant savings that Amazon is offering on this chair, it is a steal for a decent massage chair and a great holiday gift idea.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations