Best Buy is having a clearance sale on Ring security systems

Ring offers more than just Ring doorbell deals, as the Amazon-owned brand also offers products like the Ring Alarm Pro Home Security Kit. The bundle will grant you peace of mind that your home is always protected, and while you can’t put a price on that, you can enjoy savings along the way. Best Buy has slashed the price of the eight-piece Ring Alarm Pro Home Security Kit by $60, taking it down to $240 from its sticker price of $300, while the 14-piece Ring Alarm Pro Home Security Kit is cheaper by $80, lowering its price to $300 from $380 originally. You need to finalize your purchase now if you want to avail either offer, as it’s unclear how long these deals will last.

Ring Alarm Pro Home Security Kit, 8 Pieces — $240, was $300

Ring Alarm Pro Home Security Kit, 14 Pieces — $300, was $380

Why you should buy the Ring Alarm Pro Home Security Kit

Ring, which offers one of Digital Trends’ best DIY home security systems, kicks things up a notch with the Ring Alarm Pro. Most of today’s home security systems get knocked offline whenever there’s an internet or power outage, but not the Ring Alarm Pro, as it comes with a built-in Eero Wi-Fi 6 router and battery. With a Ring Protect Pro subscription, you can keep not just your home security devices but also everything else connected to the network online when the internet goes out. Setting up the Ring Alarm Pro doesn’t need professional installation, and once it’s up and running, you can access your home security system through the Ring app. It also works with Amazon’s Alexa, so you can use voice commands to manage its settings.

The eight-piece Ring Alarm Pro Home Security Kit includes the Ring Alarm Pro base station, a keypad that lets you switch between different security modes, four contact sensors that you can place on doors and windows so that you can monitor if they’re open or closed, a motion detector that can watch for any kind of movement, and a range extender so that the system can cover your whole home. The 14-piece Ring Alarm Pro Home Security Kit comes with the same components, but with two keypads, eight contact sensors, and two motion detectors.

The Ring Alarm Pro Home Security Kit will be a great addition to any home, as it can complement the devices that you get from home security camera deals for all-around protection to keep your family safe. If you decide to invest now, Best Buy is selling the eight-piece Ring Alarm Pro Home Security Kit for $240, after a $60 discount to its original price of $300, and the 14-piece Ring Alarm Pro Home Security Kit for $300, after an $80 discount to its original price of $380. There’s no telling when these deals will end, so you have to buy either bundle now if you want the savings.

Ring Alarm Pro Home Security Kit, 8 Pieces — $240, was $300

Ring Alarm Pro Home Security Kit, 14 Pieces — $300, was $380

Editors' Recommendations