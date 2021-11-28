If you’ve been paying attention, you’re probably aware that there are some excellent Cyber Monday Ring doorbell deals out there. This deal from Best Buy is one of the best we’ve seen so far, considering the regular price is $100, and the offer is $80, which is a savings of $20. Ring doorbells are extremely popular, and if you’ve been meaning to get in on the game, there is no time like now to grab this deal. But don’t wait — as is the case with most of the best Cyber Monday deals, there is limited stock, and things sell out fast. So don’t miss out on this sale, and keep reading to find out more.

Today’s Best Ring Doorbell Cyber Monday Deal

Why Buy?

1080p HD video for crystal-clear footage of your doorstep

Real-time notifications let you know when there’s movement outside

Two-way talk lets you speak to visitors from your phone, tablet, or compatible Alexa-enabled devices

Save and share videos and photos with an optional Ring Protect Plan subscription

The Ring Video Doorbell is one of the most popular ways to keep your home and family safe these days. It allows you to know who is at your door at any time and keep an eye on the outside of your property. With this model, you can hear and see, as well as speak to, visitors from your phone, tablet, or any compatible Alexa-enabled device.

The doorbell provides crystal-clear video footage thanks to its 1090p HD video, and infrared technology allows the device to capture high-quality video footage even when it’s dark out. One of the best parts is the two-way talk feature that lets you speak to and hear anyone on your doorstep from anywhere in the world.

The Ring Video Doorbell has customizable motion zone settings, so you’ll receive real-time notifications whenever there is movement in the zones you set up. You can also have audio announcements play when the motion sensors are activated or the doorbell is pressed. You can watch real-time footage at any time, but the Ring Doorbell can also save and share still captures as well as video footage if you sign up for a Ring Protection Plan subscription, starting from $3 per month or $30 per year. The doorbell is easy to install and comes with all the tools and brackets you need to complete the installation.

Ordinarily, you would pay $100 for the Ring Video Doorbell, but with this Cyber Monday deal from Best Buy, you can save $20, making this doorbell just $80. You can get this deal today, and it will arrive before the holidays in case you’re giving it as a gift. But, act fast, this deal won’t last long, and you don’t want to miss out.

