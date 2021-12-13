Ring Video Doorbell 3 just got a $40 price cut for Green Monday 2021

Thanks to Green Monday, we’ve spotted one of the best Ring Doorbell deals currently out there. Right now, you can buy a Ring Video Doorbell 3 for $40 off the usual price at Best Buy. That brings it down to just $140. It’s all thanks to Green Monday — one of the retail industry’s busiest shopping days of the year — which happens on the second Monday in December every year. Because it’s today only, you’ll want to grab this deal now while stocks last. We can’t guarantee how long it’ll stick around at this price.

The Ring Video Doorbell 3 is a great way to be more secure at home as well as ensure you never miss a delivery. Incredibly easy to install, simply hook it up to your door and set up the app, and you’re good to go. Through the device, you can enjoy 1080p HD video of whoever is knocking as well as talk to them via two-way audio. You can always choose to simply listen into what they might be saying, too. With dedicated motion zones, you also don’t have to worry about the doorbell picking up on anything you’re not interested in. You can customize it so it only focuses on the areas of your home that you need to protect, saving you the bother of unwanted notifications all the time.

The Ring Video Doorbell 3 also works with Alexa so you can hear audio announcements whenever anyone presses the doorbell or triggers the motion sensor; there’s really no way that you could miss someone calling around. Quick replies mean you can easily answer the door with preset responses as well, or you can ask visitors to leave a message with a few taps.

Powered by a removable, rechargeable battery pack, or connecting to your existing doorbell wires, the Ring Video Doorbell 3 is a great way to provide you with some peace of mind without any hassle. It’s also very convenient.

Normally priced at $180, the Ring Video Doorbell 3 is down to just $140 at Best Buy right now as part of the Green Monday sales. Grab it now while stocks last. It’s going to make your life a lot easier.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations