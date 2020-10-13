Save big on the Ring Video Doorbell and Ring Video Doorbell 3 today

Want to enhance your home’s security or simply be able to see who’s ringing your doorbell without physically going to the door? A Ring Video Doorbell is the perfect solution to all this and right now, Amazon has cut the prices on the Ring Video Doorbell, Ring Video Doorbell 3, and Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus. It’s all part of Amazon’s Prime Day deals and the perfect time to upgrade your doorbell.

Ring Video Doorbell — $70, was $100

Ordinarily priced at $100, the Ring Video Doorbell is down to just $70. It’s the best all-rounder Ring Video Doorbell and promises to be easy to install. The video doorbell offers 1080p pictures with enhanced features so you can see, hear, and speak to anyone at your doorbell, whether you’re near your phone, tablet or PC. The Ring Video Doorbell offers improved motion detection over previous Ring units with the ability to set up privacy zones and make audio private as and when needed too. It also offers crisper night vision keeping you safe all night long. You can either power it via a rechargeable battery or by connecting it to existing doorbell wires.

Ring Video Doorbell 3 — $140, was $200

Want a more advanced Ring Video Doorbell? The Ring Video Doorbell 3 offers some extra features that make it worth the extra few bucks. Normally priced at $200, it’s down to $140 at the moment. For your money, you get all the advantages of the regular Ring Video Doorbell along with dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity, plus the ability to connect it to Alexa. Alexa connectivity means you can hear announcements on your compatible Echo device any time the doorbell is pressed. Got an Echo device with a screen? You can check out who’s by your door on this before simply saying ‘Alexa, talk to the front door’. It’s a neat system for an established smart home.

Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus — $160, was $230

Want the best Ring Video Doorbell out there? The Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus is the one for you and it’s down to just $160 as part of the Prime Day sales. For the price, it’s the same as the Ring Video Doorbell 3 with some neat extra features. The big one is the ability to get four extra seconds of black and white video to show you exactly what happened before motion was triggered, all through a feature called Pre-Roll. It can make a huge difference if you’re super concerned about security.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations