Best Buy has some pretty awesome Black Friday in July deals available right now, including discounts on smart TVs, laptops, and smart home tech. The latter is a great way to improve and automate your experiences at home.

Take the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus, for example, which allows you to monitor and answer your door from a smartphone app. You can also communicate with delivery personnel and visitors while you’re away from home if you need to. Best Buy has the Video Doorbell 3 Plus on sale right now for crazy cheap, at $50 off. That means you can grab it for $150 with free shipping or free in-store pickup. Alternatively, you can put together a bundle of smart home products — many of which are on sale too.

Not sure where to start building your smart home? Here’s a guide to the best smart home devices of 2021, and guess what’s a recommendation on there? A smart home video doorbell, so you can answer your door safely, and remotely.

The Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus connects to your local Wi-Fi network — Ethernet is possible too — and allows you to view a live feed remotely. You can listen in, record video for reference later, or even communicate with anyone that’s at your door. It offers good, 2K-quality video with a full-HD resolution. When alerts trigger, they record a four-second preview so you can see what happened. You can also save and share those videos, and photos, with an active Ring Protect Plan — which is a cloud subscription service. Bear in mind, you don’t need to subscribe to use the device, just to store videos.

Ring works with Alexa so you can get announcements on your Echo devices, and interact using voice commands. Pair the doorbell with a smart lock and you get even more control over who comes and goes into your home.

Best Buy is offering the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus for $50 off $200, which brings the final price down to $150 with free shipping. You can also pick it up within an hour of purchase if there’s a Best Buy near you.

More smart home tech deals available now

A smart video doorbell isn’t the only way to convert your house into a smart home. There are a bunch of other related tech deals available too. We gathered all of the best ones for you below.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations