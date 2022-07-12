Roborock Prime Day deals you need to shop ASAP

Prime Day is officially here, so your email and feeds will soon be inundated with deals upon deals, which is why it’s important to get some of the best offers out in front of you as soon as possible. With so much happening in such a short time, it’s going to be easy to miss some really amazing offers — and let’s be honest, you won’t be able to take advantage of every single one, either. But if you’re in the market for a smart robot vacuum to make your house cleaning sessions go a lot faster, then listen up! Roborock has some excellent offers allowing you to get some of the best discounts ever hosted on its smart home vacuums, including some of its latest models. We’ve rounded up some of the best deals below, which you can check out, or you can also just head over to Roborock’s Amazon shop for more goodies.

Roborock S7 MaxV Plus — $1,029.99, was $1,159.99

This deal expires on July 13, so if you have any interest, don’t wait! It’s also Roborock’s latest model, available at a great discount. This vacuum is packed to the dustbin with features, and it also comes with an auto-empty dock. That means that after the robot has finished cleaning your home, it will return to its dock and automatically empty the dustbin. It can continue doing this for up to seven weeks without the dock needing to be emptied. How awesome is that!

As far as the S7 MaxV Plus, it offers 5100Pa of suction power, with LiDAR navigation technology to map out and navigate your abode. It’s also a mop, and with intelligent mop lifting, it won’t dirty or muck up your carpets. When it moves over a soft surface that doesn’t need mopping, that module lifts, keeping everything clean. The vacuum also works with Alexa and Google Home smart voice assistants, and you’ll get mobile access through a companion app via Wi-Fi.

Roborock S5 Max — $349.99, was $549.99

One of the best-ever discounts for this model, with this one you get a powerful robot vacuum and a mop with a super-long runtime of 180 minutes per cleaning. It syncs with Alexa, so that you can control it via voice commands, or, of course, use the mobile app. Intelligent LiDAR navigation maps out the layout of the home and helps it better navigate and clean, all while avoiding obstacles.

You can fully customize the water flow, choosing the right intensity for your home, plus it offers selective room cleaning. So, if you don’t want the vacuum to go in a particular room or area, no problem!

Roborock S7 — $429.99, was $649.99

At another all-time low discount, the S7 is a mop and a smart robot vacuum that’s equipped with sonic mopping technology. What does that mean, exactly? It uses the power of sound, or vibrations, to deep clean various areas. It loosens and shifts dried-on dirt and nasties to make sure they’re gone for good. With 2500Pa of powerful suction, intelligent mop lifting support, and a large dustbin and water tank, the S7 will get the job done.

Roborock S7+ — $709.99, was $949.99

It’s a bountiful time to find the best discounts, as this model has never been cheaper before. The S7+ mops with the power of sound thanks to VibraRise sonic vibration technology. It is both a smart vacuum and a mop, with intelligent mop lifting support to pick up the mop module when passing over rugs and carpets. It features 2500Pa of suction power, so it can clean just about anything or any hard surface.

It includes an auto-empty dock that allows unfettered cleaning for up to eight weeks. The vacuum will clean, return to its dock, recharge the battery, and empty the dustbin during that time. When the dock is full, you just need to empty it, and it’s off to the races all over again for another eight weeks or so. Can’t beat that.

Just as a quick reminder, the discounts available on the Roborock S5 Max, S7, and S7+ will expire on July 16th. Get in there if you’re interested!

