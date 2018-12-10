Digital Trends
Clean up with robot vac, upright vacuum, and spot and stain remover deals

Bruce Brown
By

Whether you’re looking for an extremely practical gift or you just need to get the house ready for holiday guests, good deals on household cleaning appliances are always welcome.

Robot vacs are growing in popularity and prices have come down. Upright vacuum cleaners, often with detachable hand vacs, can amaze you with their flexibility. And spot and stain cleaners? Well, life happens and sometimes you can use a little or a lot of help with stubborn areas.

Got dogs or cats? You’ll find cleaning appliances below designed with four-footed furballs in mind.

We’ve found the best current discounts on all three types of cleaners from Walmart and put them all in one place. So, whether you’re buying Christmas gifts, adding to your smart home, or just need a little extra help around the house, these deals can help you save up to $130.

Robot vacuums

When life gets too busy, something has to give — often that’s regular vacuuming. Your carpets will last longer, and your home will smell better with regular vacuuming, but time is an issue.

Enter robot vacs. Schedule a robotic vacuum to clean while you’re at work or sleeping. These clever hockey-puck-shaped devices roam around your home, vacuuming till their battery power gets low at which point they return to their charging docks and plug themselves in. Walmart has four robot vacs on sale right now with savings starting at $20 to as much as $130.

Ecovacs DEEBOT N79 Robot Vacuum  — $120 off

robot vac upright vacuum spot cleaner deals ecovacs deebot n79 black 3
The Ecovacs DEEBOT N79 Robot Vacuum does multiple passes in each room for thorough cleaning. You can control the Wi-Fi-connected DEEBOT N79 with your iOS or Android smartphone and schedule cleaning in advance, choosing from four modes: general cleaning, single room, edge cleaning, and spot cleaning. This bot has anti-drop stair sensors and is rated to run up to 100 minutes per charge.

Normally priced at $300, the Ecovacs DEEBOT N79 Robot Vacuum is just $180 right now. It is highly rated by Walmart shoppers, and 2-day shipping is free.

Buy Now

Eufy RoboVac 11c Pet Edition Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum — $29 off

robot vac upright vacuum spot cleaner deals eufy robovac 11c pet edition wi fi connected
One of the pet-aware units we referred to above, the Eufy RoboVac 11c Pet Edition Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum has two side brushes and a wide rolling brush to suck up fur, dirt, and dust. A triple-filter system traps small particles, and its larger than normal dust box can hold more than half a liter of fur and dirt. You can set virtual boundaries so the robot vac won’t send your dog’s water dish flying.

Normally priced $289, the Eufy RoboVac 11c Pet Edition Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum is just $260 during this sale, and 2-day free shipping is included.

Buy Now

iRobot Roomba e6 — $40 off

robot vac upright vacuum spot cleaner deals irobot roomba e6
You can schedule and control the iRobot Roomba e6 with your smartphone or talk to it via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. The Roomba e6 has dual multi-surface brushes to adjust to different floor surfaces and a high-efficiency filtering system rated for capture 99 percent of mold, pollen, dust mites, and dog and cat allergens. Another pet-aware robot vac, the Roomba has tangle-free rubber brushes.

Normally priced at $399, the iRobot Roomba e6 is just $359 in this sale with free 2-day shipping.

Buy Now

Shark ION RV700 Robot Vacuum with Easy Scheduling Remote — $130 off

robot vac upright vacuum spot cleaner deals shark ion rv700 with easy scheduling 2

Shark’s ION RV700 Robot Vacuum with Easy Scheduling Remote has the biggest discount and the lowest sale price of the four robot vacs in this sale. The RV700 doesn’t skimp on features, however, with dual-brush edge cleaning, obstacle proximity sensors, remote scheduling, an easy-to-empty dustbin, and self-cleaning tech that untangles the brushes automatically, so you don’t have to.

Normally $299, the Shark ION RV700 Robot Vacuum with Easy Scheduling Remote is a bargain at $169. Like the other vacs, this one comes with free 2-day shipping.

Buy Now

Upright vacuums

Upright vacuums can fool you into thinking they’re old school, while some models can flex and contort themselves so much we start thinking about Cirque du Soleil. Look for detachable hand vacs, long cables, and at least enough contortion to reach way under couches and beds. You can save from $10 to $100 on the uprights below.

Bissell PowerLifter Pet Bagless Upright Vacuum — $10 off

robot vac upright vacuum spot cleaner deals bissell powerlifter pet bagless 1793

Bissell’s PowerLifter Pet Bagless Upright Vacuum has “pet” in its name so you know it must have features to clean up after our furry friends. Highlights include a triple-action brush roll that Bissell says loosens, lifts, and removes embedded dirt and pet hair. An included attachment called a Pet Hair Eraser Tool is designed specifically for removing pet hair from upholstery, stairs, and hard-to-reach areas. This upright also has a Febreze filter to freshen the air while you vacuum.

Marked down from $98 for this sale, the Bissell PowerLifter Pet Bagless Upright Vacuum is just $88. Shipping is free, and Walmart says it will arrive by Saturday, December 22.

Buy Now

Shark ION Rocket Cordless Ultra-Light Vacuum — $60 off

robot vac upright vacuum spot cleaner deals shark ion rocket cordless ultra light 4
One of two uprights in this sale, the Shark ION Rocket Cordless Ultra-Light Vacuum comes with a crevice tool, a pet multi-tool, and an anti-allergen dust brush. Because it’s cordless, you don’t have to take extra time dealing with power cables. Use it as an upright or disconnect the upper section to use as a hand vac for cleaning upholstery or put on the crevice tool to clean blinds and reach high in corners and along ceiling molding.

Normally priced at $199, the Shark ION Rocket Cordless Ultra-Light Vacuum is just $139 during this promotion with free 2-day shipping.

Buy Now

Shark ION F30 Cord-Free MultiFLEX Vacuum — $100 off

robot vac upright vacuum spot cleaner deals shark ion f30 cord free multiflex if200 2

The Shark ION F30 Cord-Free MultiFLEX Vacuum utilizes its extra flexibility in reach mode, which allows you to bend the upright’s wand to reach under and around furniture and other obstacles. In upright mode, the F30’s deep-cleaning bristle and soft brush roll switch easily from carpet to hard floors. The detachable hand vac is convenient for cleaning shelves and corners.

Save $100 off the Shark ION F30 Cord-Free MultiFLEX Vacuum’s usual $299 price. At just $199, this vac has the deepest discount of the three uprights in this sale. Free 2-day shipping is available with arrival by Wednesday, December 12.

Buy Now

Spot and Stain cleaners

Spot and stain cleaners definitely fall into the “better to have it and not need it” category. Some people might think of them as rug and carpet insurance, but if you have pets, kids, sloppy friends, or an unsteady hand, you probably already know you need one of these one-trick wonders. Walmart has two units on sale with savings of $20 to $30.

Bissell SpotBot Portable Spot and Stain Cleaner with Antibacterial Formula — $20 off

robot vac upright vacuum spot cleaner deals bissell spotbot robotic portable with antibacterial 1711 4

The Bissell SpotBot Portable Spot and Stain Cleaner has preset cleaning cycles for hands-free, permanent carpet stain removal. Designed to work on carpet, rugs, upholstery, and stairs, the SpotBot sprays, brushes, and removes surface and set-in stains. There’s also an integrated hose to use with a special stain brush for use inside cars, on stairs, and in other hard to reach areas. A trial-sized bottle of Antibacterial Formula is included.

Usually priced at $149, the Bissell SpotBot Portable Spot and Stain Cleaner with Antibacterial Formula is just $129 for this sale. Two shipping is free.

Buy Now

Hoover Spotless Portable Carpet & Upholstery Spot Cleaner — $30 off

robot vac upright vacuum spot cleaner deals hoover spotless portable carpet upholstery fh11300pc

The Hoover Spotless Portable Carpet & Upholstery Spot Cleaner deep cleans as it sprays, scrubs, and suctions up stains, spills, and residue. The Spot Cleaner also self-cleans by flushing the hoses clean after each use so dirt and bacteria won’t build up. The cleaner includes an antimicrobial tool with rubber nubs to aid in cleaning while resisting mold and mildew.

Normally $99, the Hoover Spotless Portable Carpet & Upholstery Spot Cleaner costs just $69 during this sale, and yes, free 2-day shipping is standard.

Buy Now

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

