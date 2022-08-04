Tons of Roku models are on sale at Amazon today

If you bought a non-smart TV from a retailer’s TV deals because you wanted to take advantage of a huge discount, or you bought a smart TV but you find its interface too complicated, then you should think about purchasing a Roku player. These streaming devices are quick and easy to set up, as you only need to connect them to your TV through an HDMI cable and to your home’s internet, then sign up for a free Roku account. If you want to try it out, now’s a great time because several models of Roku players are on sale on Amazon.

There are several Roku streaming devices that cater to a wide range of needs and budgets, and Amazon has made them even more affordable. The Roku Express is $5 off, down to $25 from its original price of $30; the Roku Streaming Stick 4K is $11 off, down to $39 from its original price of $50; and the refurbished Roku Ultra is $28 off, down to $60 from its original price of $88. We’re not sure how long these discounts will last, so if you want to enter the world of Roku for cheaper than usual, hurry up and choose the streaming device that you want to purchase. Afterward, while waiting for the player to arrive at your doorstep, check out our Roku tips and tricks so that you’ll be able to get the most out of the device starting day one.

Roku Express — $25, was $30

The Roku Express is the least expensive way of entering the Roku ecosystem, and it’s even cheaper because of Amazon’s discount. While it doesn’t support 4K resolution or high dynamic range, it will grant you access to the entire Roku platform, including your favorite streaming services such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Disney+, in Full HD. The streaming device comes with an easy-to-use remote, though you can also control the player through the free Roku mobile app that will let you launch searches through voice commands, with the help of either Amazon’s Alexa, Google Assistant, or Apple’s Siri, and enjoy private listening by connecting headphones to your smartphone.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K — $39, was $50

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is the best player in Digital Trends’ best Roku devices because it takes all the functions that you should expect from a streaming device, and places them in an affordable package. You just need to plug the device into your TV’s HDMI port, which is often behind the TV so it won’t be a distraction while you’re watching. With a compatible TV, you’ll be able to access streaming content in 4K quality, and because the device supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, and Dolby Atmos, you can enjoy an immersive cinematic experience in the comfort of your own living room. For further convenience, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K also works with all the popular digital assistants for voice commands.

Roku Ultra (Renewed) — $60, was $89

The Roku Ultra is a media streamer powered by a quad-core processor that supports 4K resolution, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos. You can link it to your home’s internet through a wired or wireless connection, and it’s equipped with Bluetooth so you can stream audio from any device. The Roku Ultra’s voice remote can recognize voice commands, and it comes with a built-in headphone jack so that you don’t need to access the Roku app on your smartphone to enable private listening. The refurbished streaming device comes with the Amazon Renewed Guarantee, which will allow you to request for a replacement or refund within 90 days of receiving the item if it doesn’t work properly. Amazon, however, promises that the Roku Ultra is professionally inspected, tested and cleaned, and that it will arrive in excellent condition with no visible signs of damage from 12 inches away.

