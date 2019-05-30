Walmart knocks $430 off one of Samsung’s best 50-inch 4K TVs

Digital Trends
Memorial Day and the sales that go with it may be over, but that’s not to mean you have to settle for a bad deal on a 4K TV. Case in point: Walmart has slashed a massive $430 off one of Samsung’s most respected 50-inch 4K TVs, sending the price plummeting from $750 down to a much healthier $320.

Don’t let the reduced sticker trick you into thinking the 50-inch Samsung UN50NU7100 on offer is old hat, because it’s quite the opposite — touting the latest version of both Samsung’s UHD Engine, which converts standard HD and Full HD content into a higher 4K Ultra HD resolution, and its Smart software.

That last feature is something aspiring and seasoned cord-cutters alike are bound to find useful as it provides one-click access to a number of leading streaming services, including Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Netflix. But if that’s not your thing, there are three HDMI slots for hooking up a cable box and other accessories.

Being one of Samsung’s latest 4K TVs, the UN50NU7100 has a futuristic design, featuring a sleek edge-to-edge LED screen that spans the top and either side, with a minimal bezel flowing around the rim, allowing for a more immersive viewing experience when affixed to a wall or mounted on the bundled stand.

If $320 is still a little too steep, Walmart is offering customers the choice to split that figure over a twelve-month period at $32 per month. That comes out to a total of $384, with the additional $64 covering administration fees, interest, and local sales tax — and even with the surcharge bolted on, it’s still an absolute steal.

Still, with a screen that measures in at 50 inches, the Samsung UN50NU7100 won’t be a perfect match for everyone. With that in mind, if you’re in the market for something a little smaller (or larger), check out our list of the best 4K TV deals available right now — the highlight of which is a 70-inch Vizio for $760.

Bargain hunters on the lookout for more fantastic deals should head over to our list of the best Amazon Prime Day sales. We’ll be updating it from now through the big day, so we’d suggest making it your one-stop shop for all the latest savings. We’d also recommend following DT Deals on Twitter for live updates.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

