Walmart knocks $430 off one of Samsung’s best 50-inch 4K TVs

Memorial Day and the sales that go with it may be over, but that’s not to mean you have to settle for a bad deal on a 4K TV. Case in point: Walmart has slashed a massive $430 off one of Samsung’s most respected 50-inch 4K TVs, sending the price plummeting from $750 down to a much healthier $320.

Don’t let the reduced sticker trick you into thinking the 50-inch Samsung UN50NU7100 on offer is old hat, because it’s quite the opposite — touting the latest version of both Samsung’s UHD Engine, which converts standard HD and Full HD content into a higher 4K Ultra HD resolution, and its Smart software.

That last feature is something aspiring and seasoned cord-cutters alike are bound to find useful as it provides one-click access to a number of leading streaming services, including Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Netflix. But if that’s not your thing, there are three HDMI slots for hooking up a cable box and other accessories.

Being one of Samsung’s latest 4K TVs, the UN50NU7100 has a futuristic design, featuring a sleek edge-to-edge LED screen that spans the top and either side, with a minimal bezel flowing around the rim, allowing for a more immersive viewing experience when affixed to a wall or mounted on the bundled stand.

If $320 is still a little too steep, Walmart is offering customers the choice to split that figure over a twelve-month period at $32 per month. That comes out to a total of $384, with the additional $64 covering administration fees, interest, and local sales tax — and even with the surcharge bolted on, it’s still an absolute steal.

Still, with a screen that measures in at 50 inches, the Samsung UN50NU7100 won’t be a perfect match for everyone. With that in mind, if you’re in the market for something a little smaller (or larger), check out our list of the best 4K TV deals available right now — the highlight of which is a 70-inch Vizio for $760.

