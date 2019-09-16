When it comes to amazing 4K TV deals, Walmart is known to present a phenomenal collection of offers that are simply irresistible. If you’re still trying to find the best TV for your home, this Samsung 50-inch 4K Smart LED TV (UN50NU6900) is a strong contender. From its original price of $428, the retail giant is reducing it by a solid $100, dropping to only $328. Order yours now while it’s still up for grabs.

Samsung often places among the top of our list of favorites when we produce TV reviews. This specific model may not have the majestic picture of the flagship QLED TVs, but its LED display still delivers an impressive display quality compared to other entry-level 4K TVs.

This Samsung 6-Series 4K TV has a diagonal screen size of 49.5 inches that is perfect for your master bedroom or an average apartment. Though we’d suggest a larger 65-inch 4K TV if you’re planning to install one in an entertainment room or a bigger area. Samsung designed this TV with a Clean Cable Solution that neatly manages wires and cables to blend into any room layout, meaning you won’t be annoyed by dangling cords.

The UN50NU6900 can play your local 4K content, as well as standard full HD material in an upscaled 4K Ultra HD resolution, thanks to the powerful UHD Engine processor that optimizes images. It also supports HDR10+ and contains an integrated HDR mode that is tasked with extracting further detail from low-light scenes, for you to witness a fascinating high dynamic range quality.

In terms of connectivity, this 4K Smart TV holds a couple of HDMI ports and a single USB for attaching external devices such as laptops, game consoles, Blue-ray players, and even portable hard drives. You can also watch content from your Apple or Android gadgets, and sync it through the TV screen. Another related feature includes Samsung’s Universal guide, which helps find shows to view across tons of streaming and popular TV services.

Don’t miss out on this exciting deal from Walmart and snatch the Samsung UN50NU6900 50-inch 4K Smart LED TV now for only $328 instead of $428. You’ll save a whopping $100, so order yours today.

