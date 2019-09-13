Still dreaming of having a private cinema in the comfort of your own home? Now is your best shot to turn that dream into reality, as Walmart is throwing out a generous 50% discount on the 65-inch TCL 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV. Originally priced at $1,200, you can get this 4K TV today for an incredible $600, and save a whopping $600. If you want a smaller one, you can also check out this great deal on the Vizio 40-inch 4K TV.

Though the $600 reduction you’ll get on this 5-Series TV is already an enormous saving, we understand that even the sale price is still expensive for some. To help you manage the purchase, Walmart is offering a financing plan for a year wherein you’ll only shell out $59 per month. That’s a more digestible amount even with the interest and sales tax inclusion.

With this huge 65-inch 4K TV, you’ll get a stunning screen complete with a 4K Upscaler for converting HD content into 4K Ultra HD, and multi-format high dynamic range that includes the HDR10 and the Dolby Vision HDR package. It means you can watch all the contents in 4K quality even though its original format is only HD or Full HD.

The TCL 5-Series 4K TV flaunts a gorgeous image quality with sharp details, vibrant shades, and deep blacks, while also producing an extensive spectrum of colors and details in superb high definition. Its brightness level could be improved, but you’ll surely get the most out of this TV with regards to the picture quality.

The TCL 5-Series is fortified with Roku’s instinctive Roku OS software that holds powerful features. It is loaded with a voice control function that, even though it is not as advanced as Google Assistant in terms of managing other smart devices, can search for content efficiently.

You can say a particular title or artist and Roku will find movies or TV shows through Roku’s full lineup of on-demand streaming services such as Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, giving you tons of reasons to stay at home and chill.

Don’t let your dreams stay as a fantasy. You can build your personal cinema today by grabbing this 65-inch TCL 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV for only $600 instead of $1,200 and save a whopping $600 at Walmart.

