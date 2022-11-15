This 50-inch Samsung Neo QLED 4K TV just got a huge discount

Walmart Black Friday deals have just entered their second phase, bringing in another round of early Black Friday deals on clothing, toys, home appliances, electronics, video games, and just about everything else the retailer sells in stores and online. That naturally includes some great Black Friday TV deals for anybody looking to upgrade their home theaters or grab a second or third TV for another room, and since the holiday shopping season is here early, now’s the time to get shopping. Walmart has a particularly juicy discount available right now on the 50-inch Samsung QN90B Neo QLED 4K TV, which is marked down to $1,198 from its usual $1,600 price — giving you a very nice $402 savings.

Why you should buy the Samsung 50-inch QN90B Neo QLED 4K TV

The Samsung QN90B is a QLED TV, meaning that its panel features an additional layer of quantum-dot particles that catch and amplify light to deliver a brighter and more color-vibrant picture. QLED TVs are great for daytime viewing and for rooms that receive a lot of light as many living rooms do, and quantum-dot panels are becoming both more common and more affordable on 4K TVs. That popularity has led TV makers like Samsung (which is the brand that actually pioneered QLED technology) to fine-tune its quantum-dot panels.

The Samsung QN90B is dubbed a “Neo QLED,” and it took the top spot on our roundup of the best QLED TVs available in 2022. We rated the Samsung QN90B Neo QLED 4K TV above the others because it delivers one of the most gorgeous and colorful pictures of any of the quantum-dot television’s we’ve tested, also noting that it offers deep contrast with excellent black levels (something that can be an issue even on many QLED TVs).

The Neo QLED technology puts the Samsung QN90B 4K TV above most other quantum-dot televisions, making it a great upgrade option if you want an enthusiast-tier TV but don’t want to shell out the cash for an OLED TV. For HDR content, the Samsung QN90B Neo QLED 4K TV supports HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG+ high dynamic range formats so you can take advantage of the increased color ranges that modern shows and movies have to offer. It also has four HDMI 2.1 ports that support 4K at 120Hz along with other gamer-friendly features like Nvidia G-Sync, AMD Free-Sync, and variable refresh rate (VRR).

This is a high-end QLED TV with a bevy of great features that make it a nice choice for home theater enthusiasts and gamers alike. Right now, early Walmart Black Friday deals have the 50-inch Samsung QN90B Neo QLED 4K TV on sale for a $402 discount, letting you score it for just $1,198 for a limited time.

