From movies to TV shows, almost all visual entertainment is already being shown in high definition. For those who want to keep up with 4K TV, you may consider purchasing one now. We know televisions that showcase pictures in premium quality are often expensive but luckily, Samsung released a cost-friendly series of 4K TVs that will cater to all budget-conscious buyers. If you’re thinking about getting your own, the Samsung 50-inch RU7100 4K UHD 7 Series Smart TV is discounted by 20% at Amazon. Order now for only $398 instead of $500, and enjoy a huge $102 savings.

This 55-inch 4K TV from Samsung is considered worthy with its $500 price tag. Then it easily became a steal when Amazon and Walmart added a $100 discount on the deal.

The Samsung UN50RU7100 Smart TV offers great value for its price. It is armed with a powerful UHD processor that optimizes non-HD content into 4K picture quality. This 4K optimization tech is paired with PurColor feature where a million shades of colors show a vibrant image, while the high-dynamic range (HDR) imaging function produces a highly detailed lifelike display that regular HD TV can’t produce.

This smart TV also boasts Samsung’s Universal Guide feature. They created this on-screen guide to help users to search live TV shows and streaming content with ease. Browsing through contents like Netflix and Amazon Prime using the OneRemote is more convenient as it instantly detects and controls all compatible connected devices.

The UN50RU7100 works with smart devices such as Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant device, so you can control your TV using voice commands. You can even stream or share content from your Apple device to this 4K UHD TV using AirPlay 2.

Watch all your favorite shows as it was meant to be seen with the Samsung 50-inch RU7100 4K UHD 7 Series Smart TV. Normally priced at $500, you can get it now for only $398 at Amazon and Walmart. That is a $102 discount you should not really miss.

