Walmart drops a $439 discount on the Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K Android TV

Jufer Cooper
By
Sony 55-inch X800 E series

For decades, televisions continue to develop, and it shows no signs of stopping. In just the past few years, 4K has become the new standard in TV sets, and most of them support Wi-Fi connectivity for streaming services. If you’re planning to upgrade to a 4K TV with a bigger screen, you should not miss this awesome deal on the Sony 55-Inch Bravia 4K Android LED TV. This XBR55X800E model is normally priced at $1,098, but Walmart slashed $439 making it now available for only $659.

Packed with Android TV technology, the Sony Bravia X800E is a smart device that can bring all the entertainment you want much faster. You can display your favorite movies, music, and apps from your smartphone to the TV with Chromecast, and your phone will serve as the remote control.

This TV flaunts a 4K HDR Processor X1, which takes all the content you watch and upgrades it to near-4K HDR quality. Mixed with 4K Ultra HD resolution, you will have stunning detail, contrast, and color, with a far wider array of light than other formats. It also boasts the Triluminos Display feature that makes colors richer and vivid, with more shades of red, blue, and green.

To keep the action on your TV smooth, Sony includes its refresh rate technology called the Motionflow XR, that allows fast-moving action in movies or sports to flow with accurate motion clarity. Its 4K X-Reality Pro feature sends lifelike details that make scenes with trees and buildings appear clearer and more natural.

The Sony Bravia Android TV is compatible with Google Home and Amazon Alexa, now with built-in Google Assistant, so you can ask it to do tasks like changing the channel or play videos from YouTube. This TV is even recommended by Netflix because of its easy app access, high performance, and smart features.

A perfect watching experience is not only based on the display but also with the sounds. The ClearAudio+ function refines the TV sounds for surround audio quality that immerses you in the action. Whatever you’re watching, you will hear dialog and music with higher clarity and separation.

Don’t miss this rare chance and bring home the Sony 55-inch Bravia 4K Android LED TV for only $659 instead of $1,098 at Walmart. That’s a whopping $439 worth of savings for you.

The best OLED laptops
