Samsung’s Odyssey Ark 4K gaming monitor is $1,000 off today

One of the best monitor deals today comes from the expert in the field — Samsung. Right now, you can buy the Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark 4K Curved Gaming Monitor for $2,500 instead of $3,500. A considerable saving of $1,000, we’re not saying this is exactly impulse buy territory, but if you’re keen to get the absolute best monitor technology in your home, this is a huge saving and an ideal time to buy. As always, we don’t know how long this deal will last, so it’s sensible to hit buy now rather than wait. If you need a little more convincing, read on while we tell you all about it.

Why you should buy the Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark 4K Curved Gaming Monitor

Truly one of the best gaming monitors around, the Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark 4K Curved Gaming Monitor is probably excessive for some people, but if you can afford it, you’re going to love how great it looks. It’s truly tremendous, with Quantum Mini-LED technology ensuring you get a next-generation level of depth in imagery. Exceptional picture quality is guaranteed here with HDR10+ support and more. Thanks to its 55-inch 1000R curved screen, you get one of the best curved gaming monitors you can buy right now. A cool cockpit mode means you can find the perfect position for you while you can tweak the screen size and ratio to get things just right, and enjoy multiple content sources at once. A refresh rate of 165Hz and 1 ms response time means motion blur isn’t going to happen and nor will any issues with input lag. There’s also support for FreeSync Premium Pro to give you a superior experience.

If you want to watch movies, the monitor’s AI-powered processor can analyze images to restore every detail pixel by pixel. Even non-4K footage looks great. Automatic brightness adjustments and other enhancements further improve things. Audio-wise, Dolby Atmos support and Sound Dome ensure you’re truly immersed aurally into whatever you’re playing. It’s all thanks to four corner speakers with two central woofers that produce a 60W 2.2.2 channel with the lowest 45Hz notes of any gaming screen or soundbar. It’s fantastically gripping and really captivates you while you play.

Truly exceptional, the Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark 4K Curved Gaming Monitor isn’t cheap, but it’s a fantastic investment, especially while on sale at Samsung. Normally priced at $3,500, the Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark 4K Curved Gaming Monitor is down to $2,500 for a limited time only. A huge saving of $1,000, this is your time to get a ton more at a great discount. You won’t regret it.

Editors' Recommendations