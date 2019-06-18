Share

Samsung’s QLED 4K TVs are the best in the business — including on paper — as they utilize so-called quantum dots to deliver a viewing experience that’s far superior to that of a regular LED TV. As such, it’s rare to find one on a shelf for less than $1,000.

Walmart, however, has a treat in store (or rather, online) for those in the market for a QLED 4K TV: It has knocked a massive $385 off the 55-inch Samsung Q6FN, sending the price tumbling down to $915 — and take it from us, that’s a deal not to be missed.

In a nutshell, QLED TVs are LED TVs that have been infused with quantum dots, a small component that allows the television’s processor to tap into a wider color spectrum and achieve a higher brightness, thus producing more vibrant, vivid visuals.

Under the quantum-covered surface, the 55-inch Samsung Q6FN is a regular 4K TV, touting the same core features that come bundled on the firm’s standard LED TVs, including its UHD Engine for spinning HD and Full HD content into 4K Ultra HD.

There’s also multi-format HDR, with the list of supported standards including everything from HDR10+ to Hybrid Log Gamma, which can be called upon to take a faint low-light scene and breathe fresh life into it, drawing out all the hidden detail.

Tracking down 4K movies and shows shouldn’t be too difficult. In fact, it couldn’t be easier, since the television is decked out with Samsung’s smart software — a direct portal to the likes of Amazon Prime Video, CBS All Access, HBO Now, and Netflix.

That sounds fantastic, but let’s not beat about the bush: QLED TVs are an acquired taste, appealing to tech-fiends and movie buffs alike. There’s no reason for your everyday convenience viewer to fork out extra for a QLED — an LED 4K TV will suffice.

So what LED 4K TVs are on sale at the moment? Well, we’ve rounded them up in our running list of the best 4K TV deals. There are a couple of standout deals though, including a 60-inch Vizio for $480 and a 65-inch LG for $600.

Bargain hunters on the lookout for more unmissable deals should head over to our list of the top Amazon Prime Day sales. We’ll be updating it from now through the big day, so we’d recommend making it your one-stop shop for all the latest savings.

Follow @dealsDT