This 55-inch OLED TV from Samsung is $500 off for Labor Day

Labor Day weekend is shaping up to be a great time to buy a new 4K TV for your home theater, and Samsung has discounted its 55-inch S95B OLED 4K TV an impressive $500. This brings the price down to $1,700 from its regular price of $2,200, and makes for one of the best 4K TV deals you’ll find right now. You can get the price down even further if you have eligible devices to trade in, and Samsung is even including free shipping, which is a nice bit of savings with this 4K TV being such a large piece of tech.

Why you should buy the 55-inch Samsung S95B OLED 4K TV

There are a lot of different TV technologies to choose from out there. So many, in fact, that the prospect of tracking down one of the best TVs can be a little overwhelming. But shopping OLED TV deals makes a lot of sense right now, as OLED technology is able to produce one of the best images you’ll find in a television. As it allows each pixel of the screen to turn on and off independently. This creates perfect blacks, rich colors, and nearly infinite contrast, all of which bring your favorite content to life across more than 8 million pixels.

One of the great things about a smart TV is the fact that it has lots of streaming services built in, eliminating the need for streaming media devices like an Apple TV 4K or an Amazon Fire TV Stick. Samsung’s Smart TV Hub includes easy access to streaming services such as Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Apple TV+, and Sling TV, among many others. The smarts of this 55-inch OLED 4K TV don’t stop at streaming services, though. It also utilizes 4K AI processing and a Neural Quantum Processor. These technologies work to instantly upscale all of your favorite content into 4K resolution, ensuring everything you like to watch, no matter when it was made, comes to you at the highest quality possible.

One of the best Samsung TV deals you’ll come across this Labor Day weekend, this deal on a 55-inch Samsung S95B OLED 4K smart TV will save you $500. While it’s regularly priced at $2,200, currently you can take it home for just $1,700. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and additional savings can be had with eligible trade-in devices.

