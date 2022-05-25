While we haven’t quite reached Memorial Day weekend yet, Memorial Day deals are in full swing, with retailers kicking off sales early. Among the things you can cross off your to-do list this Memorial Day sales season is finding a new centerpiece for your home theater, as Samsung has knocked $400 off its 65-inch Q70A QLED 4K TV. If you’re in the market for some Memorial Day TV sales, you can grab this 4K beast for just $1,000, and with free shipping. It’s typically priced at $1,400, making this one of the best QLED TV deals we’ve found.

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your home theater or start a new entertainment hub from scratch, this 65-inch Samsung 4K smart TV is loaded with features that will fit nicely into any arrangement you may be dreaming up. Like all of the best TVs, it will make a great window on your digital world, and its 4K QLED image will deeply immerse you in all of your favorite content. In fact, it features a Quantum Processor 4K, which not only presents 4K images sharply and with stunning clarity, but it’s also able to convert older content into 4K using machine-based learning. This will have everything you watch coming to you in the modern clarity of 4K, with HDR technology and a billion colors at your disposal.

Everybody’s favorite thing about a smart TV is its convenience, and this Samsung 65-inch 4K smart TV goes beyond with next-generation apps, streaming services, advanced controls, and voice assistants. But it also serves as a great TV for gaming and fast-paced content like sports and action movies, as it features a 120Hz refresh rate and a technology called Motion Xcelerator Turbo+, which makes fast-paced content smooth and keeps images from breaking apart. The TV even has built-in compatibility with multiple aspect ratios, which helps you level up your PC gaming should you choose to use it as a display with your gaming computer.

At just $1,000 as part of Best Buy’s early Memorial Day sales, this Samsung 65-inch Q70A QLED 4K TV is a steal. This sale price is $400 off its regular price of $1,400, and free shipping is included. If you’re in a hurry to get your new home theater rolling, in-store pickup is available in as little as one hour in many locations.

Editors' Recommendations