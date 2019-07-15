Digital Trends
Don't miss this incredible deal on a 75-inch Samsung 4K TV

Josh Levenson
samsung 75 inch 4k tv deal 6 series walmart prime day 2019 un75nu6900

Walmart has long been king of the hill when it comes to discounted 4K TVs, and that isn’t about to change now that Amazon Prime Day 2019 has arrived — so much so that it’s kicked off a corker of a deal on a 75-inch Samsung 6-Series 4K TV to secure its title.

So, let’s talk savings. The television has been discounted from $1,500 to $1,000, which is an incredible price for such a large amount of screen real estate from a top brand. A rival Sony Bravia model, for example, will set you back at least $1,500 (on sale).

If $1,000 is still a tad too steep, you ought to consider Walmart’s financing option. It lets you split the cost of high-ticket items over twelve months, which boils down to a much more digestible $98 per month for the 75-inch Samsung 6-Series on offer.

But is it worth it? Definitely — provided you have enough space. After all, who wouldn’t want a humongous 4K TV that’s filled to the brim with useful smarts, including a UHD Engine for transforming HD content into 4K Ultra HD and multi-format HDR?

Samsung’s Tizen OS is also home to all the leading streaming services, including Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, so you won’t have to hook up a set-top box to tune into the latest episode of Stranger Things. It will be right there waiting for you.

All in all, you can’t go wrong with the 75-inch Samsung 6-Series. Just, for the love of all that is holy, make sure you have enough space for it. The last thing you want is for a delivery man to show up with a humongous box that won’t even fit through the door.

For the rest of us who can’t find space for a television that large, there are a number of fantastic 4K TVs on sale — both as part of Prime Day 2019 and not — and with sizes starting at a modest 43 inches, there’s bound to be something for everyone.

Those in the market for something a little different ought check out our list of the best Amazon Prime Day sales. We’ll be updating it from now right through the end of Prime Day, so it’s worth a bookmark.

