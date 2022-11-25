Best Buy may have won Black Friday with this 75-inch TV deal

With all the 4K content being rolled out to streaming services, it’s the ideal time to invest in a 4K TV from this year’s Black Friday TV deals. You might as well go big with the 75-inch Samsung TU690T Series 4K TV, which is available as part of Best Buy Black Friday deals for just $580 following a $270 discount to its sticker price of $850. We’re expecting this offer to be among the retailer’s most popular deals, so stock may run out sooner than you think. Click that Buy Now button as soon as possible if you want thise 4K TV in your living room.

Why you should buy the 75-inch Samsung TU690T Series 4K TV

The Samsung TU690T Series 4K TV is made by the de facto market leader among the best TV brands, with Samsung’s Crystal Processor 4K enabling the 75-inch screen’s 4K Ultra HD resolution while upscaling all the movies and shows that you watch. The TV also supports High Dynamic Range, which our 4K TV buying guide says provides a more impressive boost to picture quality than just high resolution. You’ll surely enjoy lifelike colors and details when watching on the Samsung TU690T Series 4K TV, though you have to make sure that a 75-inch display will be appropriate for where you’re planning to place it by checking out our guide on what size TV to buy.

There’s a reason that the best TVs are all smart TVs — with access to all the popular streaming services, you’ll never run out of things to watch. With the Samsung TU690T Series 4K TV, this is possible through the brand’s Tizen operating system, which also works with Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant to allow voice commands in combination with devices enabled by these digital assistants.

Best Buy has slashed the price of the 75-inch Samsung TU690T Series 4K TV by $270, making it more affordable at $580 compared to its original price of $850. It’s rare to see such a large TV this cheap across the Black Friday deals of all retailers, so you wouldn’t want to miss out on this one. Take advantage of the offer while it’s still available, because if you hesitate, you may miss your chance to buy the 75-inch Samsung TU690T Series 4K TV for this bargain price.

