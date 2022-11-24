Every year, Black Friday TV deals offer the best opportunities to upgrade your home theater setup. If you’re in the market for a new screen for your living room, check out Best Buy’s $270 discount for the 75-inch Samsung TU690T Series 4K TV, which brings its price down to a more affordable $580 from its original price of $850. It’s up there among the top Best Buy Black Friday deals, so you’ll want to hurry up and finalize your purchase as stocks are dwindling by the minute.

Why you should buy the 75-inch Samsung TU690T Series 4K TV

After making sure that you have enough space for a 75-inch screen with the help of our guide on what size TV to buy, the Samsung TU690T Series 4K TV should be on your radar if you want to purchase a new display for your home theater setup. It’s made by Samsung, one of the best TV brands and the de facto market leader in the industry, so you’re sure that you’ll be enjoying the best craftsmanship and technology that you can buy. This includes Samsung’s Crystal Processor 4K, which enables 4K Ultra HD resolution and upscaling the quality of all other content that you watch.

There’s one characteristic that you’ll find across all the best TVs, and that’s smart TV technology. For the Samsung TU690T Series 4K TV, it comes with the brand’s Tizen operating system, which grants access to all your favorite streaming services such as Netflix and Disney+ for an endless supply of shows and movies. The platform also supports Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant, which will let you use voice commands for functions such as controlling playback, changing channels, and searching for content.

Don’t miss this year’s Black Friday deals if you’re planning to purchase a new TV, especially Best Buy’s offer for the 75-inch Samsung TU690T Series 4K TV. You’ll only have to pay $580 instead of $850, for savings of $270, but you need to act fast because we’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to avail the offer. Click that Buy Now button immediately to get the 75-inch Samsung TU690T Series 4K TV delivered to your doorstep as soon as possible.

Editors' Recommendations